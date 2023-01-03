Laws have a funny way of taking both a long time to take effect and happening all at once.
Look no further than the state’s recently changed cannabis laws to see that process play out in full effect.
The Maryland voter base voted overwhelmingly in favor of making the drug recreationally legal in the state.
However, it won’t be legal to use or possess until July 1. Actually, buying the stuff will present a whole new set of challenges.
What did change as of the new year is that penalties will be reduced, pathways to record expungement opened up and an advisory council created.
Possession of up to 2.5 ounces of the drug is now considered a civil offense and carries a fine of up to $100 for possession of 1.5 ounces and $250 for possession of 2.5 ounces.
The prior consideration for a civil offense when possessing weed was less than 10 grams.
An ounce of weed alone is a lot of weed. Look it up. There are nifty graphics that illustrate how large the change is.
It presents the newly installed Gov. Wes Moore administration with its first real challenge — setting up an entire industry from scratch.
Who knows how long that process will take and how well it will be implemented initially?
Don’t take to the streets with your green in celebration just yet. You may end up having to make use of the state’s newly changed laws regarding record expungement if you do.
Another new state statute that took effect Sunday puts a $30 monthly price cap on insulin. That comes as part of the Insulin Cost Reduction Act, which applies to state-regulated commercial health insurance plans issued or renewed after the new year.
Until it’s happened it hasn’t happened. Don’t assume because you heard it in passing from a friend of a friend that every new law is immediately going to make an impact.
