The following editorial appeared in the Charleston (W.Va.) Gazette-Mail. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
Late last week, The Washington Post released a video compilation of Gov. Jim Justice saying more West Virginians need to get vaccinated against COVID-19, highlighting his exasperation with those who refuse. The video included our favorite line from the governor to conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers, when Justice said he found it idiotic that some people believe the government is putting a microchip in vaccines to track the populace.
“Do you carry a cellphone?” Justice asked rhetorically, pointing out the sheer unbelievable complexity of a microchip conspiracy, when people across the globe are monitored easily and willingly through the digital trail their smartphone leaves.
The clip, which included a cameo from the governor’s bulldog, Babydog, made Justice look like a folksy but sensible Republican governor tired of the misinformation, hesitancy and, in some cases, willful ignorance that has prolonged a pandemic that could have been greatly curtailed.
The video sets Justice apart from many other Republican governors and GOP-led legislatures that have turned COVID-19 into a political issue, even going as far as banning local governments, schools and businesses from implementing their own public health mandates, as thousands of Americans die each day from a virus that has killed more that 650,000 in the United States since it began. Justice also has said he opposes any kind of similar move from the West Virginia Legislature.
But there are some things the quick national hit doesn’t capture.
Yes, Justice is saying all the right things, as we’ve noted before. But those are images and words. What isn’t shown is how little those words have moved anyone to get vaccinated. Justice has stood by for months now and offered nothing but the same warnings as cases climbed from fewer than 1,000 in early July to nearly 28,000 by Monday. He’s watched the problem accelerate faster than it did at the pandemic’s initial peak in late 2020 and January 2021.
Another national news outlet, The New York Times, was far less kind to Justice and the state. In a story published Sunday, The Times reported, according to federal data, a mere 48% of West Virginians 18 and older are vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s the lowest rate in the nation. The Times noted that it’s been a fall from grace for a state that led the rest of the country in rolling out vaccines at the beginning of the year.
It’s been a difficult issue, despite whether it should be or not. Local businesses have grappled with how to approach the situation. Should they go back to requiring masks? Should they require vaccinations or testing?
Many of the state’s hospitals — some of West Virginia’s largest employers — had begun requiring workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, well before President Joe Biden’s executive order that private employers of 100 people or more can either require vaccinations or offer weekly tests. And employees at those hospitals have protested such policies. It’s baffling that workers in health facilities that are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients, including those in intensive care units and on life support, would not see why such a facility would want them vaccinated against the virus. But those are the times West Virginia finds itself in.
Now, Justice gets to take shots at the president while still sticking to his guns on vaccinations. In reality, Biden took a huge weight off Justice and businesses, which now can enact mandates, blaming the executive order and letting the president take the heat.
Surely, Biden knew some people would say he made a mistake with his executive order. Surely, the president anticipated court challenges, anti-vaxxers will be even more entrenched in their opposition and he would lose even more support.
Justice can attack Biden all he wants but, deep down, there’s a part of the governor that is probably thankful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.