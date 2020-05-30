Here are the Cumberland sky sights for the month of June.
Summer starts on June 20, the full moon is on June 5, Venus reappears in the southeast dawn sky and Jupiter in the early morning southeast sky.
In Cumberland, June is a month of extremes in regard to the sun. In June, we have the earliest sunrises at 5:47 a.m. from June 7-20.
We have the latest sunsets at 8:47 p.m. from June 23 to July 2.
Our longest duration of daily sunlight is 14 hours and 59 minutes on June 20-22. All these extremes are related to the start of summer, when the sun appears farthest north on June 20 and reaches its greatest height in the midday sky.
The sun’s vertical rays then reach the Tropic of Cancer at latitude 23.5 degrees north. Locally, the sun appears 73 degrees altitude in the south in midday (1:16 p.m.).
In early June, the planet Venus nearly passes in front of the sun and is lost in the sun’s glare. Venus’ rapid motion will allow it to be seen low at dawn on June 19 when it appears above a slender crescent moon in the 5:20 a.m. southeast dawn.
By the end of June, Venus will be a glorious sight in the southeast dawn. For the rest of the summer and into the early fall, Venus will be our “morning star” at dawn.
The moon will be full on June 5, when it appears in the star group Ophiuchus, the Serpent Bearer.
When the sun is high in the day sky, the full moon is low in the night sky as the sun and full moon are on the opposite sides of the zodiac.
To the right of the full moon will be the bright pink star Antares (rival of Mars) of the Scorpion. On June 8, the moon will appear in the early morning sky near the bright planet Jupiter.
Then on June 9, the moon will be below the planet Saturn in the early morning hours. The moon will appear near the planet Mars in the early morning hours of June 13.
June is the best month to spot the Big Dipper (of seven stars) high in the northern evening sky. Its three-star handle points straight up. Below the handle is the four-star bowl. The two end bowl stars point down and to the right to the North Star, Polaris.
Far below the North Star is Cassiopeia, whose five bright stars resemble a recliner rocker. In the East sparkles the bright star Vega. In the western sky is an arch of bright winter evening stars, soon to depart. From left to right are the stars Procyon, Pollux, Castor and Capella.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
