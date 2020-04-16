The Easter Bunny visited the children of Westernport this past weekend. (See photograph: “Bunny Assist,” April 15 Times-News, Page 4B.)
It was a bright spot for our town, and I believe it put a smile on many faces, even the adults. Children were able to stand on their front porches and lawns and wave.
Social distancing was practiced but allowed the children an opportunity to see the Easter Bunny.
We’d also want to thank the community for their support during these uncertain times.
Jonathan Dayton
Potomac Fire Co. 2
Cumberland
