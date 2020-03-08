I’m in love, or at least .... smitten.
Her name is Isabella, but we call her “Izzy,” and she’s 5 years old.
Izzy’s grandparents are great friends of mine, and her granddad is one of my oldest, closest and most valued friends. He taught me a lesson about life years ago, and I’ve never forgotten it.
We were having tryouts for the junior high basketball team and never really gave one of the kids a chance to shoot or handle the ball. He wasn’t ... let’s say, as blessed ... as the rest of us.
After practice, my friend gave the rest of us hell up one side and down the other about how we had treated the other boy.
We were ashamed of ourselves and treated him differently after that. He grew up and got himself a good job that carried a lot of responsibility and did about as much with his life as he possibly could. We’re proud of him.
He also proved to be about as loyal a friend as anyone could want and still is that way, more than half a century later.
My buddy and his wife ask me to dinner at their home once in a while. That’s where I met Izzy, who’s always happy to see me.
When they invited me to Christmas dinner last year, I brought a little stuffed critter in a Santa Claus outfit and gave it to Izzy. She was thrilled with it and carried it around with her.
I don’t know what name she calls it, but I’m told it’s become her bedtime buddy.
They sometimes bring Izzy to lunch at my favorite restaurant on Sunday after church, and I like to sit with them. They were in a booth one day when I went in, and she saw me and pointed to me, started calling out “It’s Jim! It’s Jim!” and crawled down off her seat to come over and give me a hug.
Doesn’t matter who it is, or what it is, or how many legs it walks on, when another living creature is that gladdened by the sight of you, it ought to make you feel good — particularly when it’s a thoroughly adorable little girl. This certainly did.
Nothing else on earth is nearly as precious as someone like Izzy.
Last Sunday, we got out of our church earlier than usual, and they got out of theirs later than they generally do, so I left the restaurant before they got there.
I saw them coming down the street about 20 yards away, and Izzy had broken away from them and was running toward me with her arms outstretched, as fast as her little legs would take her.
I hunkered down as far as my knees would allow and got my hug and a kiss, thinking “I’m going to feel good about this all day.” And I did. I still do.
But after I got home and was relaxed, watching television, I began to feel something a bit unexpected — a tightness in my throat and tingling around the bridge of my nose that shouldn’t have been there — and there was a need to wipe tears from both eyes.
Then I looked at a nearby bookshelf and a photograph on one of the shelves, and I knew what was causing it.
Only once in my life before that day had a girl come running toward me as fast as she could, with her arms held out that way, and it was because of the man in that picture. Like my junior-high basketball buddy, he was a high school classmate.
I tell people about him whenever I get the chance, and when my friends at Old Rail Post 6025 of the VFW in Mount Savage asked me to give their Veterans Day speech last November, I talked about him because he went to Vietnam, and I did not.
Here’s part of what I said:
——————
Jim Bosley was engaged to a girl I grew up with, and who is still my sister in every way but bloodline. Her name is Carole.
The night my father called me in Morgantown to tell me they had found what was left of Jim and his helicopter, I got into my car and drove to see Carole. She was living a few miles away with her aunt and uncle.
I parked a block away from her house and sat there for a long time before doing what to this day might still be the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to do. I got out of my car.
I hadn’t taken more than two steps when she came running out the front door, down the porch steps and down the street toward me, with her arms thrown open wide. She’d been watching out the window and waited for me the whole time I sat there.
For the first time in my life, I heard the sound of a heart crying as it breaks, and I felt it going to pieces in my arms.
For many years, I wondered why it was Jim in that helicopter and not me.
——————
I cannot think of any other single event that has influenced me as much, or contributed to my being what I am, than what happened that night in September 1967. If you’ve been reading what I offer here on Sundays for any length of time, you will understand why I say that.
Carole is now happily married to a former helicopter door gunner who survived his time in that damned jungle, and she has a son and a daughter who still call me “Uncle Jim.”
She remembers the Jim who once was the love of her life, and so do I. We always will. He’s buried near my mother’s side of the family, and each time I visit their graves, I go to his and renew my promise never to let people forget about him.
I’ve heard people talk about “closure” and always wondered exactly what it is. I don’t know that I’ve ever needed it, but maybe I did and never realized it.
Carole once ran toward me, and we embraced to mourn a young life that had been violently terminated far too soon. More than half a century later, Izzy ran toward me and I got a hug from a young girl who is just beginning what I pray will be a long and wonderful life.
Was this just life coming full circle? Or will it be closure?
I don’t know yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.