I have been volunteering in one capacity or another for over 45 years now. I have worked with school kids, animals, environmental causes, food distribution, fundraising, international issues like genocide in Africa and in Bosnia.
I have initiated some of these efforts myself, and in some I have hopped enthusiastically on someone else’s bandwagon. It has all been satisfying, despite the frustration of never, ever being able to do enough to help.
In all these years, I have never seen someone dig in and sprint forward to fill a community need like Lisa Wolford.
If you don’t know this astonishing woman, she is a young and vibrant Cumberland resident who has a lovely, kind, tolerant partner in her husband and two adorable little daughters.
She recognized weeks ago that there was a local need going unfilled during the COVID-19 crisis: people were going without food. And while this is always a problem in one form or another, even in 21st century America, the onset of the pandemic has made it even more dire.
You see, the elderly are rightly wary of going to grocery stores, even if they are mobile, because they are in the high risk demographic for the threat of the virus.
Many are accustomed to receiving meals at local senior centers, which are now closed, and although the senior centers often offer delivery of food, this is of no help to the many seniors who usually do their own shopping and now no longer can.
Transportation is another problem for seniors, many of whom depended on rides to the store from folks who are no longer available for such a service.
Another meal problem is school kids. A large number of students in the Western Maryland receive the majority of their daily meals at school, and while the school system is still making that food available for pickup, many kids or parents have no way of getting to the schools to receive those brown bag meals.
So the need for food delivery/availability in this time of pandemic is critical and immediate.
Enter Lisa Wolford. She had the idea that she could do the grocery shopping with donations, or receive donations of groceries, and then distribute them, either by delivery or pickup, from a storage hub somewhere in Cumberland.
With the generous cooperation of the Cumberland Theatre, that hub is now their lobby.
The effort started small, but has grown as the need has grown and is now almost overwhelming. Lisa has teams of volunteers to make deliveries to homes where the residents absolutely cannot come to the theatre to pick up their food. (It’s my privilege to help Lisa in a small way by being the recruiter and coordinator of these teams.)
Most people pick up their food at the Theatre, where every precaution is taken to maintain social distancing protocols. Desperately needed donations are accepted online at the group’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/groups/2841150659293795/, through snail mail to Lisa at 781 Fayette St., Cumberland, or in person to that address.
I was privileged to help Lisa start things off by donating the $5,500 left over from a fundraiser for laid-off government workers which I ran two years ago, but it was amazing how quickly that money disappeared.
Lisa and her assistants shop like crazy everywhere they can find stores with goods on their shelves, even driving out of town to visit Sam’s Club when necessary.
Save-A-Lot in Cumberland has generously arranged with her to help supply groceries in bulk, which makes this effort much more streamlined, and kind donations from, among others, County United Way, Western Maryland Food Bank, Town Hall Project, Mutual Aid, Cumberland Theatre, Savage Mountain Farm, Caporale’s, Wholesome Harvest, Congressman David Trone, Possibility Farm and Schmidt Baking Company have been a godsend. But more is always desperately needed.
Now that her usual work is closed to her, Lisa spends countless hours purchasing groceries or collecting donations at her house, schlepping them to the Theatre, sorting and boxing them and making them available for pickup or delivery by the delivery teams.
It is a crushing amount of work, especially when you have two toddlers to care for as well, and the stress of doing all this while taking every possible precaution against catching or spreading the virus is overwhelming – but Lisa has persisted for weeks, and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.
Feed Western Maryland is assisting 75 to 80 families (a number that is growing) every week in Garrett and Allegany counties and has broadened its focus to include adjoining counties of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Lisa spends her days immersed in this effort and in the care of her two children — yet she is unfailingly cheerful, patient and upbeat and is always looking for ways to make the process more efficient, safer for all concerned, and more expansive to help more people.
Our frontline health care workers are risking their lives daily to care for the sick in this crisis. Other workers, like delivery people and restaurant workers at takeout windows, are trying to help keep our lives normal and sane.
Teachers are laboring diligently to keep our children’s education smooth and consistent. There are millions of others across this nation who are daily sacrificing and risking so that we can survive this pandemic as much as is humanly possible.
In our community, Lisa Wolford is an unsung hero. No one is paying her, she has taken no oath to serve, protect or risk her life, yet she does so on a daily basis for the sake of those who depend upon her and her fellow volunteers for the food that keeps them alive.
When this is all over, our community should hold an enormous Festival of Gratitude for Lisa, her diligent volunteers and all the other dedicated people of Western Maryland who are doing so much.
I don’t often get Biblical in this column, but here goes, appropriately paraphrased: “No one has greater love than this, that they risk their life for their friends.”
And for strangers. And for anyone in need. That’s Lisa. That’s who she is. And I’m proud to call her my friend.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Sundays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.