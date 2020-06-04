I am racist.
I recognize the threads of prejudice weaved into my social fabric.
I am not a “bad” person. In fact, I regard myself as loving, community oriented and a compassionate creature of the Earth, in other words, “good.”
I say this because a racist person is not automatically “bad,” we are just ignorant.
Our prejudice manipulates our decisions and controls our actions.
I believe all humans are prejudiced.
I believe all Americans are racist.
Until we open our hearts, listen with humility, and slowly unravel the threads of our flag, will we begin to see that each thread is that of cotton.
Kim Alexander,
Friendsville
