Okay, so, coronavirus. We’re stuck at home. Not really a problem, we have lots of resources we’re used to using. We’re a game-playing, movie-watching, bread-baking family, and the days are going by pretty smoothly.
I’m helping with a grassroots effort to make food deliveries to the needy in the area, thanks to the quick thinking, endless energy and compassion of the project’s leader, Lisa Wolford.
Hubby is working from home over his computer and playing online Blood Bowl; younger son is sequestered in his bedroom playing video games online with his buddies; eldest son’s job just got put on hold, so he’s experimenting with his new electronic drawing tablet. The dog is sleeping — business as usual.
We take walks, eat meals, watch TV. Life goes on. And I think. I think a LOT! And I read, and pace the family room to get the steps in on my Fitbit (can’t let brother Keith get TOO far ahead of me!)
I’ve been going over old writings of mine — reviving a novel I haven’t worked on in 10 years to see if it has any viability — and came across a poem I wrote in college. It’s about dreams of the future — ambitions and goals and pulling myself out of a morass of depression to kickstart life again. It spoke to me today, for some reason.
It’s not Shakespeare, but I think it’s pretty well-written — and now, as I have crossed the line into my 6th decade, I guess I’m thinking about what the future holds, and how I can still make some of those long-forgotten dreams come true. Here it is, if you’d like to read it:
Ambition on a Sleepless Night
There sleeps a germ within my pain,
Wherein lies hope to rise again
And bring this animateless mass
Once more to green and growing grass.
How long this sleep, I cannot say,
Nor name my soul’s revival day;
But once, before my life-limbs die,
I’ll shoot them, breathless, toward the sky.
And though they grasp no distant cloud,
Surpass no spirit other-boughed,
Yet will they show, by breaks and scars —
I settled not for less than stars.
We have a future. This global nightmare will end.
There is a tomorrow in which we will raise our eyes toward the horizon and move forward, undaunted and unbowed.
Not all of us. Some of us, tragically, will stay behind, will move on to horizons the rest of us cannot see. But this world will endure.
It’s important that we take this time to meditate, to pause, to think and re-think before we rise again. Our planet is sending us a message: “Treat me better, treat yourselves better, take nothing for granted, leave no one unloved.”
The universe is speaking to us in no uncertain terms: “Pause, feel, explore, grow. There is so much to cherish on our world, so many who need sheltering arms. Overlook nothing. Spoil nothing. Treasure all.”
Nature is whispering to us as it is granted brief respite from the pollution we are suddenly unable to visit upon it, and tries to heal the human-made scars we have gashed in our only habitat:
“Recognize that this pandemic, however cruel, can be an opportunity if seized rightly. This is a moment frozen in time, a hiatus, a pause in the usual to rest and reflect. Use it wisely. Don’t waste it, as humans waste so many of the gifts they receive.”
A pandemic a gift? Counter-intuitive, certainly. But what else can we do but seek what good can come of tragedy.
The silver lining to this dark moment may be that we take a step back and look at how we have chosen to live thus far, and resolve to live differently, to live better, to live with more awareness and cherishing — of life, of each other, of our world.
When this is over, let’s not return to business as usual. (Well, yes, the dog can go on sleeping the days away.) But for the rest of us, let’s make this resolution: that the COVID-19 pandemic is the wakeup call to our world to build a new tomorrow.
The generation that survived World War I and the 1918 flu epidemic reacted by bursting out into living with thoughtless abandon and wild excess, until the 1929 stock market crash brought them tumbling back into a new hell: the “Lost Generation.”
How about we become the “Found Generation”? The generation of pure and sparkling joy, of renewal, of healing, of caring, of awareness and of change.
How about we start over again in the post-pandemic era, to cleanse our planet of the plague of filth we have wantonly unleashed; to cleanse our governments of greed, corruption and thoughtless arrogance; to cleanse our relationships of selfishness and brutality; and to cleanse our hearts of pettiness — to open our eyes to all the gifts we have been taking for granted, and to vow to share them in a revelation of understanding that we are all one, all vulnerable, all valuable.
If a pandemic can visit pain and despair on us, it can also open our eyes. Let’s not close them again, when this is all over. Let’s stay awake and face a new dawn, and build a new world — together. There is always hope. There is always tomorrow. There is always life. Let’s start over again. Let’s be better than we were. Let’s be NEW!
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Sundays.
