Considering the present chaotic state of the government of this country, it is most certainly appropriate and necessary to repeat what a very wise gentleman wrote to the local newspaper a few years ago.
I would hope that he has no objection to my use of his words to sound the alarm that we are very close to losing our democracy and our way of life in America.
“Plato feared that with ease, a silvered-tongued tyrant could seize the day, gaining a small growing mob of followers, that steamroll the system, breaking down the foundations and rising above the rest.”
Plato pointed to reason, fact and analysis as key trademarks of a successful democracy, but feared that eventually emotion, ignorance and anger would rule the day.
While many Americans are embraced with equally open arms, anger and resentment run high in today’s America. Wage inequality fuels a proverbial melting pot of rage, which powers the dramatic rise of outsider candidates, like Donald Trump.
Is it reason, facts, and analysis that leads to Trump’s support—or is it emotion, anger, and rage? And if the latter — can democracy turn into tyranny?”
Thank you J. for your attempt to warn the people of America’s dark and problematic future — which has now come to pass. It is truly sad and unfortunate that the people did not read, understand, and heed the warnings of your message.
The threat to democracy that we face today could have been prevented if the people had simply chosen to heed those warnings.
Is it too late, America?
Harold W. Swick
Keyser, W.Va.
