During this extremely stressful time when our community is dealing with the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), our Maryland Operation Opioid Command Center (OOCC) funded Community Resilience Coalition wants to inform you of a series of free webinars offered online by the Center for Mind-Body Medicine (CMBM).
The series is called “Meeting the Coronavirus Challenge: Tools to Heal Mind, Body, Spirit, and Community.”
The first one, “Reducing Stress and Restoring Hope” is Friday, March 27 from noon to 1 p.m. You can register by going to the website, https://cmbm.org/events/
Jim Gordon, executive director of CMBM and internationally known psychiatrist is the presenter for the series. A longtime friend of our community, Gordon was at ACM from March 11-15 leading an OOCC-funded training for 150 community members on self-care skills to address root causes underlying the opioid epidemic.
The training was enthusiastically received by participants who will be sharing these skills with our community in online workshops and small groups.
The first webinar is an overview of the biology of trauma and stress, including the effect on the immune system.
It will include practical, step-by-step instruction on evidenced based approaches currently taught in medical schools and health care centers to reduce the fight-or-flight and stress responses. This stress, when prolonged, can be very damaging to every aspect of our health and well-being, including our immunity.
We hope our community will take advantage of the free webinar by this well-known health care professional and also sign up for the workshops and groups offered locally in the months to come. (We expect to offer these online in light of the current restrictions.).
As we help individuals heal from trauma and find a renewed sense of community, we will see a resurgence of hope.
For additional information about participating in a local workshop or education group, email Cherie Snyder at csnyder@allegany.edu or Kathy Condor at kcondor@allegany.edu.
Cherie Snyder, Allegany College of Maryland project director, OOCC Community Resilience Collaborative
