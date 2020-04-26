In mid-week, dawn begins at 5:14 a.m., sunrise is 6:18 a.m., midday is 1:12 p.m., sunset is 8:07 p.m., dusk ends at 9:11 p.m. with sunlight lasting 13 hours and 48 minutes. The sun is now in Aries.
The moon will be a good guide to the stars and planets over the next few evenings. Tonight, the moon is to the left of the brilliant planet Venus. Tomorrow, the moon will be above Venus.
Then on April 2 8, the moon will appear underneath the bright star Pollux of Gemini in the western sky. On April 29, the moon will be on a line from the stars Castor to Pollux of Gemini. On April 30, the evening moon will be half full in the southwestern sky, appearing as a tilted D.
Along the moon’s lighted left edge, the sun there is rising, its rays catching the raised rims of the craters. The grey patches visible to the eye are huge lava basins, created by asteroid impacts. So the evenings of April 28 to May 1 are best for observing the moon’s surface features. The planet Venus is disappointing through a telescope due to its dense clouds; only Venus’ half-full shape can be glimpsed.
What are aliens like? The best way is consider the great variety of present life on Earth.
Biologists consider three domains of Earthly life: Bacteria, Archaea and Eukarya.
The first two domains lack a nucleus, a way of storing a genetic code. The Eukarya domain is further divided into phyla, classes, orders, families, genera and species.
Consider our location. Chordata phyla have a hollow channel through which our spiral cord runs. Humans are a member of the mammalia class; we are warmblooded, vertebrates whose females produce milk for our infants. Our family, genus and species are: Order primates, family hominidae and genera and species Homo Sapiens.
By aliens, we mean creatures that can design, build and fly a space vehicle that travel across the galaxy.
This narrows our attention to Eukarya, which contain organelles within that can generate energy.
For animals, this is mitochondria and chloroplasts for plants. Plants have a cell wall made of cellulose. while animals have a cell membrane.
Plants are autotrophs, making their own energy while animals are erotrophs, consuming energy from plants and other animals. Plants are poor energy collectors, relying on leaves to collect solar energy.
An intelligent plant would need several square feet of leaves to collect enough energy to power its metabolism.
What about carnivorous plants? They get little energy from the prey they eat, getting nutrients through their roots. These kinds of plants are only a small fraction of plant species.
For plants to have animal like properties, they would need a nervous system and mobility, taking quite a lot of energy.
Chlorophyll can collect only about a few percent of the sun’s energy. These plant aliens would need to have a square footage of about 10 feet on a side. They must able to move to respond to changing conditions. So the probability of encountering mobile intelligent plants seems unlikely.
It seems more likely for us to encounter intelligent animal alien lifeforms. Differentiated tissues would be needed, as well as an ability to manipulate the environment. To build a star craft, It seems crucial that aliens must master fire, to melt and mold metals.
These aliens must have mastered energy flow or thermodynamics. They must also come from a planet rich in metals, such oxygen, silicon, iron, nickel from which to fashion their space vehicle. All this points to seeking a planet similar to the Earth. This is what the search for Earthlike planets is aiming at.
SKIES IN VIEW IN THE COMING WEEK: In the southeast 5 a.m. predawn skies, the planet array (from left to right) is: Mars, Saturn and Jupiter. These planets are steadily shining points of light, not twinkling as the stars. Jupiter
Is by far the brighter with Saturn and Mars nearly tied. But these planets are humbled by brilliant Venus in the western dusk.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
