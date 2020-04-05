Oh, can’t you see the morning after?
It’s waiting right outside the storm.
Why don’t we cross the bridge together.
And find a place that’s safe and warm?
— “The Morning After,” Maureen McGovern (1973)
——————
People ask, “What would Jesus do?” I do, and I also ask “What would Dad do?” The answers would likely be the same.
I relied on his advice for many years ... unfortunately, not as many years as he spent giving it to me.
Dad was wise. Like me, he had misadventures when he was younger, but waited until I was older to tell me about some of them.
Frank Calemine, his lifelong best friend and my Father From Another Family, never hesitated to tell me about what they did.
I’ve forgotten most of it, except for the night they took two girls to the cemetery. Everything was going fine until a flashlight’s beam reflected off two eyes a few inches over top of a headstone.
“It probably was an owl,” said Frank, “but we didn’t wait around to see. We ran like hell and left those two girls there!” I never asked Dad about that.
Goldy’s Rule 16 came from my dad: Do what you believe is right, even if you don’t want to, you know someone else won’t like it, and you may lose friends because of it. Ultimately, you answer only to God and yourself.
Frank was the author of Goldy’s Rule 26: Any day that you wake up and can get out of bed to go to the toilet under your own power is a good day, and you should thank God for it and try to do something with it.
I’ve managed to wake up every day, but haven’t always been able to get out of bed. But I’m thankful for each day, and so were Dad and Frank. Like me, they lived for years after what should have been their time.
Dad had polio when he was 2 years old and almost drowned when he was somewhat older, and Frank was hit by a train when he was 10. Both survived the flu pandemic of 1918 that killed Great-Grandmother Goldsworthy.
I’ve always believed that the Lord had a reason to keep them alive for almost 90 years, and I’m grateful (and alive) that he did.
I wonder how my father would react to the coronavirus, especially the Maryland and West Virginia governors’ orders to stay at home unless you’re in an essential profession (which they say I am).
After we came home from my mother’s funeral a few days before Christmas in 1995, he told me this:
“Ruth wouldn’t want me to sit by myself in this (bleep) big old barn and mope, and I’m not going to do it.”
And he didn’t. He was just as gregarious as ever.
He went to Walmart, partly to go shopping and partly in hopes of visiting with people who were his students in school, and he played bridge twice a week. I was still living in Cumberland, and he came here once in a while so we could have dinner.
He also drove five hours to visit his sister Penny, who lived near Philadelphia.
Every Sunday, we attended church and then had lunch, sometimes with friends.
Dad always knew what to do. If I was in doubt, I could ask him and he would tell me, and I knew it was good advice and tried to follow it.
One time, though, the roles were reversed.
My mother’s coffin was at the front of the church, and it was open. Before the service started, the funeral director asked us if we wanted to come up and be with her for a moment before the casket was closed.
Dad turned and stared at me with a look in his eyes that I will never forget, maybe not panic but something close to it.
My father, who was one of the most stalwart men I ever met, suddenly and utterly at a loss for words or what to do, and he needed me to tell him.
“We have to,” I said. “We owe it to her. If we don’t, we’ll never forgive ourselves.” He quickly was him self again, and we went up to do what we had to do. Then we returned to the pew and started living our lives without her.
He sometimes asked me for advice after that, but that was all. I continued to ask him how to handle important things.
Now, I pray about them and try to figure out what he would do — and in so doing may receive the answer to my prayer. It may be that he’s allowed to tell me, himself.
Dad outlived my mother by almost eight years, and the day he died I told myself, “Now, it’s just me. I’ve been strong for him all these years, but now I’ve got to be strong for me. That’s not going to be easy.”
It wasn’t, but it was doable because I had him and my mother to learn from all those years.
Now, I can almost hear him.
“(Bleep bleep), Jimmy,” he would say with frustration, “I hate being cooped up because of this (bleep).”
I would tell him, “Dad, you can still go to the market. You can still call your friends and me on the telephone, and we can talk about what we’re going to do when this is over with. I can still come and visit you.
“America has survived a lot worse than this, and so have you and I. We’re both fortunate to be alive. Let’s be thankful for all the good things we have — each other, our family and our friends and everything else.
“God has blessed us, and we have what we need. Let’s just have faith and be smart and do what’s necessary to stay healthy.”
He would think about it for a moment and say I was right.
How would I know what to say? For one thing, it’s what he would tell me.
It’s also what my mother would tell both of us.
She also would say, “I hope that after this is over, that we’re all wiser and more appreciative of what we have than we were before it started.”
And I don’t sit by myself in that (bleep) big old barn where I now live and mope.
