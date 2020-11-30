Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.