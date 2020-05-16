Yielding to shutdown is surrendering our rights
We’re giving up the rights many died to protect.
Here are seven facts not affected by bias:
1. Diseases surround us every day of our lives.
2. We are immune to most diseases through exposure to them.
3. Vaccines are a means of exposure which reduces the risks of the diseases which they are designed to protect us from.
4. The overwhelming number of us who are exposed to the latest coronavirus have little risk of dying from it.
5. We may be exposed to it by contact with those already infected or by a vaccine that is yet to be developed and made available.
6. The latest coronavirus will follow the same cycle every other infectious disease follows.
7. We all mourn the loss of our loved ones when we lose them, regardless of the cause.
It is time that we restore our constitutional right to assemble. We have been relentlessly informed about the dangers which are associated with this pandemic. Americans are free to exercise their rights in accordance with their individual choices unless their actions threaten others.
I am 72 years old and within the category of those most likely to suffer severe consequences if infected. I am free to choose to avoid those situations which may lead to exposure, or to mitigate those situations with personal protections such as wearing a mask.
As I spent a year in the jungles of southeast Asia while serving in the U.S. Air Force; while I walked darkened streets and responded to calls for service as a D.C. metropolitan police officer; and as I now live in retirement, I never thought I would see my fellow Americans stampeded into a fear which convinced them to voluntarily give up the rights so many have died to preserve and protect.
Each of us must be prepared to protect our Constitutional rights and to experience the consequences of the choices we make while exercising them.
Gary Hankins
Cumberland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.