COVID-19 Self-Quarantine Log – Day One: Since my wife and I are both retired, we have decided to shelter-in-place to avoid unnecessary contact with the outside world during this outbreak. But since we are so compatible, this shouldn’t be tough at all.
Day Two: We should have thought of this earlier … we are having so much fun playing board games, looking through scrapbooks, and reliving our wonderful life together. My sweetie pie made me her special meat loaf with tabasco sauce, just the way I like it. We are truly blessed to have each other in our lives.
Day Four: We’re already getting a little low on a few supplies, but we think we’ll be OK. Watched a bunch of old movies and reminded ourselves of how truly fortunate we are to have each other during this crisis.
Day Six: Carole didn’t buy enough beer, but I guess it’ll be OK, even though we have 12 bottles of three different wines in the bunker. We had a little tiff over whose turn it was to control the TV, but she knows fully well Thursdays have ALWAYS been my night.
Day Seven: Carole said she had to get out of the house. I suggested we take a walk up and down the street. She said she thought it was going to rain and went back to bingeing Fawlty Towers.
Day Eight: I caught her using my razor for her legs; now I know why I’m going broke buying blades. Some people are just downright inconsiderate. Low on dog food, Sparky is starting to give me the Stink Eye.
Day 10: Leftovers … again! I ran across a piece about poisons and how they can be used in foods without being detected. Not that I don’t trust the old lady. One particular type is five times more lethal when used with tubers, whatever they are.
Day 13: What’s-her-name has taken to cleaning the toilet bowl with Clorox every day, which she says is most effective when left to rest for two hours. I barely made it yesterday, but I think if that happens tomorrow I’m just going to take a whiz in the sink.
Day 15: The old hag accused me of using the bathroom sink as my personal urinal, to which I replied that when good people get shoved, the shoved have a right to shove back with greater shovety. The TV remote smells like fingernail polish remover, which she knows is extremely detrimental to efficient operation!
Day 16: No bread except crusts. The mice are eating better than me. Bingeing “Orange Is the New Black” and arguing over who is more lesbian. Laundry needs done. Who cares. Let The Queen do it when she’s not hoarding all of the semi-sweet morsels in the house!
Day 17: Sharing one computer is so 1980. Plus I can’t figure out why we keep getting pop-up ads for burial plots and caskets. Toilet paper rations are being depleted way faster than they should be. Me thinks old Lard Butt might be going over the daily quota.
Day 18: That’s it … I’ve had enough! That card-cheating hussy knows you can’t play a green three on a blue four unless you pay one-half the rental fee of the Leftover Cards Pile! CNN and MSNBC are reporting the same stories, the same way, and I can’t decide if that’s good or bad.
Day 19: The Supreme Matron decided to have grilled cheese sandwiches on semi-moldy crusts with dairy products that may not be edible. The TV is on 24/7 and I’m having trouble remembering if the sun comes up in the west or the south. Hot dogs with no mustard, relish or onions tomorrow. Can’t wait. Commode is backing up … who gives a ding dong.
Day 20: The Queen Bee and I have taken to answering each other with movie lines, but that’s OK because I’m definitely winning. Tomorrow: song lyrics. (“Dang me, dang me, gonna take a rope and hang me…or someone else…”)
This is a bonus column from Bill Crawford, a Cumberland freelance writer whose column usually appears in the Times-News on the third Sunday of each month.
