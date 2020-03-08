Ted Kooser was an old man who wrote poems. Well, he wasn’t always old, but he always wrote poems. His poems were so good, so well-liked, that he became the poet Laureate of the United States for 2004-2006.
One of the things that I liked about Ted Kooser was that every year he would write a nice little poem, especially for Valentine’s Day, and he would send it to (at first it was several) women.
They liked it, and other women asked to be included in his list.
He would compose the poem and have it printed on a post card-sized card. At first, he addressed them all himself. As the numbers grew, the time involved grew and he had to ask for help.
The number of cards that he sent increased until he had 2,500 women on his list. I guess you can imagine that eventually, Ted had to discontinue all of that valentine-card sending.
Most of Ted’s books are books of poems, and a few are about writing poetry. But now he has written a children’s book about a house that was new and loved, but over much time, became old and abandoned.
Then, something unexpected happened: a tiny sprig grew at the very edge of the house, and then another sprig began to grow and another one. As the sprigs grew, they were so close against the old house that they began to lift the house up.
When the wind blew, the small seedlings waved back and forth, making dark arches in the weary old white paint.
The wind pushed at the house but the small trees held it together. As the trees grew bigger and stronger, they held the house together as if it were a bird’s nest in the fingers of their branches.
Can we compare the lifespan of this house to the life of a person? Have you ever known someone who was young and happy, who married and raised a family, and the children grew up and left home for a life and family of their own?
Perhaps their husband or wife died and now they were alone. No emotional support system.
It can be a sad situation, can’t it? To go through life, one day piled upon another with no emotional support system. Sort of like that forgotten house. The windows of their self-esteem may have been shattered and the bats have gotten in.
But then, sometimes, someone comes into that life and adds a positive note — like planting a seed. Then a smile shines on that life and maybe that seed begins to sprout. Enough seeds and enough sunshine and that old broken-down, neglected life might begin to change.
That old body is never gonna be young again, is it? But they might feel a lot younger, a lot more contented and, yes, maybe even happy — if the seeds can grow and, like that old house, they find they have a support system.
Do you have to be older to be in a sad situation? Do you have to be alone to be sad or unhappy? The world is full of a great many unhappy people. And, sometimes all it would take is a smile or a few kind words to ease that hidden pain.
So, if the opportunity should present itself today to plant a seed of kindness and help a life or lift a spirit ... please. Don’t hesitate to do so. Tomorrow, you might be the one who needs the planting of a seed or the sharing of a smile.
Loretta Nazelrod Brown is a Cumberland freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Sundays.
