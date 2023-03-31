BEDFORD, Pa. — For nearly 40 years the Bedford County Players have been bringing live community theater to Bedford and surrounding counties. In 2018, we were devastated when a fire ripped through our beloved Gardner Memorial Theater, burning the building to the ground.
During the next few years, we struggled to keep the group alive by performing at different venues, including Courtroom 1 in the Bedford County Courthouse. Last year, the Players had our successful inaugural year in the new theater at 1044 Centerville Road in Centerville.
The Bedford County Playhouse in Centerville is a church we have converted into a theater for the comfort and accessibility needed for full, large-scale theatrical productions.
This year’s season opens with the 40th anniversary production of the musical/thriller “Little Shop of Horrors” in April. When Jack Nicholson first saw this show, he commented people were laughing so hard he couldn’t hear the dialogue. The fast-paced comedy sing-on graces the stage in June.
The Players were pleased to be able to bring back our children’s production last year in which the area’s children are involved in producing and performing the show. This year the children will be participating in “Peter Pan” in July.
Two hilarious comedies, “Bedside Manners” in August and “Exit the Body” in October continue the season. We end our theatrical season with a double treat with the Christmas productions of “Rough Night at the North Pole” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in December.
For more information please visit us on Facebook, Instagram or at www.BefordCountyPlayers.org. Reservations can be made by calling 814-623-7555, or through our website, social media and poster QR codes.
