Robert Dettinburn didn’t decide to create Dig Deep Brewing Company because he enjoyed making beer, but because he enjoyed drinking it.
“I have two excellent brewers that make the beer,” says Dettinburn, with a smile in his voice.
His head brewer, a Garrett County native with 30 years of brewing experience, creates the unique flavors that fill the taps in Dig Deep’s tasting room at the historic Footers Dye Works Building. There’s Sticky Fingers Stout or Mud Puddle porter if you’re into dark beers, or maybe you’d just relax with Serious Shade, a pale ale.
Cory McCagh of 1812 Brewery and Tony Cornwell of Locust Post Brewery are brewers, as well as owners. Each is also a farmer. Both grow hops, though Cornwell grants that his largest crop is grains. Each brewery is classified as a “farm brewery” because each farm grows many of its beers’ ingredients. Those things that they do not grow are locally sourced when possible.
For example, Locust Post lists beers heavy on the malt, with flavors favoring Belgium, Germany and England. Their Baltic Porter’s flavor is enhanced with locally made maple syrup.
The value of using local sources might be easily summed up by Dig Deep’s Dettinburn, “If you shop local, you’re going to get a better product.” And that goes for the beer, too, as craft beers, being sold locally, are not required to be pasteurized, which, according to knowledgeable sources, creates more active yeast cultures which enrich flavor and add to alcohol content.
Yeast would definitely be something that Route 40 Brewery and Distilling Company knows about. One of the few woman-owned breweries in Maryland, Route 40 arose from The Toasted Goat Winery in 2020, making Toasted Goat the, “First in the state of Maryland to have a winery, brewery and distillery on site.”
The brewery itself is located behind The Gunter Hotel, but it is no surprise that there are always at least six of its brews on tap at The Toasted Goat Restaurant’s basement bar, The Speakeasy. The tap list also includes two ciders made with Maryland apples, as well as its ales and stouts.
At 1812, you’ll find 14 unique brews on tap, but you will not find a restaurant. You can bring your own food, however, and a beer “barista” will help you determine which of those beers might go best with what you brought.
Like 1812, Dig Deep welcomes you to bring your own food. But if you’d rather not, both Dig Deep and 1812 invite local food trucks to provision their guests; 1812 on weekends; Dig Deep on Friday and Saturday. Family and pet friendly, these two breweries offer outside, as well as inside, seating, as does Locust Post.
At Locust Post, you can sit in, surrounded by art, or out on its large deck with a view of Sideling Hill; and, though you may brown bag it if you want do, you needn’t, because Locust Post’s focus after beer is pizza, some of which might be considered non-traditional. There’s the “gluten free cauliflower crust pizza”, for instance, or perhaps if you stopped by on St. Patrick’s Day, you sampled the corned beef and cabbage pizza. Whatever you choose to eat, to wash it all down, Locust Post offers nine of its brews on tap, as well as non-alcoholic Main Root Handcrafted Soda and Western Maryland Lemonade.
All the breweries offer softer drinks as well as some harder drinks, and they offer entertainment, too. There are game nights, bands, dancing, and 1812 even hosts a “Farmers/Arts & Crafts/Flea market” from April through December on the first Sunday of each month.
Across the board, however, it really is just about the beer.
All of Allegany County’s breweries offer 32- and 64-ounce growlers, with Locust Post offering 32-ounce crowlers, too. Route 40 and 1812 also now offer their beers in cans and/or bottles to carry out.
