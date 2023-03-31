Man began to brew fermented drinks an estimated 12,000 years ago. Throughout history, on every continent, brewing has continued, first with home brewing, then factory brewing, and now craft brewing, which, in a way, is a combination of both.
Although Yuengling of Pennsylvania lays claim to being “America’s Oldest Brewery,” having produced its first brew in 1829, Preservation Maryland dates Maryland’s first brewery to 1703, in Annapolis. Still, at that time, most brewing was home brewing.
Beer was an important product, as it offered health benefits both in its ingredients and the fact that it wasn’t bacteria-ridden water. In particular, a type of beer called “small beer” was made for everyday drinking. Because it was not aged, it did not cause drunkenness, but had enough alcohol content to kill bacteria. Of course, all the people of the time knew was, if you drank the water, you could get Cholera; if you drank beer, you couldn’t.
The New York Public Library has an interesting recipe for small beer. It was created by George Washington during the French & Indian War. It is thought that it was the recipe used to brew beer for his troops, as it was found on the last page of a journal that he kept during that period.
Meanwhile, at Mount Vernon, Martha Washington was in charge of the brew house. At the Jefferson household, Martha Jefferson is said to have produced around 15 gallons of beer every two weeks for Monticello’s use. Brewing was “a female driven industry” in colonial times, says Meagan Baco in her 2019 history of Maryland’s brewing industry.
Homebrewing became more male-dominated when it gave way to commercial brewing in the 19th century, particularly with the influx of German and Irish brewers. By 1873, there were over 4,000 brewers across the U.S., but numbers began to dwindle with the rise of the Temperance League — a social movement promoting temperance or complete abstinence from consumption of alcoholic beverages.
Preservation Maryland notes that, due to Temperance, “Home brewing was almost completely eliminated, and many women became disassociated with the practice.” Prohibition precipitated from the movement and went into effect in 1919.
Interestingly, however, homebrewing rose during Prohibition. One source notes that, “By 1929 the Prohibition Bureau estimated that approximately 700 million gallons of beer was made at home.” And, though Prohibition ended as a failed experiment in 1933, the retraction failed to legalize home brewing.
Although larger breweries continued to expand in the 1940s and 50s, homebrewing did not become popular again until the 1960s. Perhaps, it was just part of the “nature movement” of the 1960s culture which sought to return to natural things: natural childbirth, nursing of children, herbal remedies; and what could be more natural than homemade beer.
It was not until 1977, however, that homebrewing actually became legal at the national level, signed into law by Jimmy Carter. In Maryland, the Craft Brewing industry really began to expand due to two laws passed in 2019: The Brewery Modernization Act and the Beer Franchise Law.
The Brewery Modernization Act allowed brewers to more than double the number of barrels of beer they could sell from taprooms. The Beer Franchise Law allowed brewers more flexibility in dealing with distributors and wholesalers.
“Today, homebrewing is how over 95 percent of craft brewers learn their trade,” says National Museum of Natural History. Women are even getting back into the field.
Currently, women “own, operate, or brew... in over twenty breweries” in Maryland. One woman-owned business is right here in Allegany County: Route 40 Brewing and Distilling Company.
