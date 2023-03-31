The art of crafting begins with a simple desire to create. It might begin as a hobby or simply in an effort to fill a need. This last could be said of Todd Helmick, owner, founder and crafter of Todd Helmick’s Handcrafted Western Maryland Lemonade.
Helmick describes himself as being a gardener when he started out, selling herbs at farmers’ markets. Then, one hot day, it occurred to him that the people strolling through the market might like something to drink, so he started bringing lemonade to sell by the cup. It sold out every week.
His first bottled lemonade was a mixture of one-half white tea and one-half lemonade, but he began experimenting with fruits and flavors. Now Helmick creates over 300 flavors, 130 of which are available at any one time.
The signature flavor is Paw-Paw, from fruit grown locally by John Popenoe, just one of the local growers that source Helmick’s fruits and berries. When possible, the name of the lemonade honors its source. For example, LaVale Saskatoon and Oldtown Strawberry.
Although still found at area farmers’ markets, Helmick’s ice cold, all natural lemonades are sold locally at 50 stores between Oakland and Frederick, as well as at Martin’s in LaVale, Cumberland and Keyser, West Virginia. It can be ordered in restaurants and taverns, and is also available online at http://wmdlemonade.com/.
To support widening demand for his lemonades, by this summer, production will be moving into a new manufacturing facility on Lexington Avenue. As currently “the only citrus producer in the state,” there is little doubt the company will continue to grow.
‘Right place, right time feeling’
Another small business that’s growing is Basecamp Coffee Company. Basecamp’s Greene Street coffee house opened in its historic building in 2019, but Basecamp actually began four years earlier.
Owner Hayden Ort-Ulm, an area native, returned to Cumberland in 2015 and began a wholesale coffee blending and roasting business. Ort-Ulm sold his unique crafted blends to retail sellers and eateries, like Mountainshine Creative, Wholesome Harvest and The Corner Tavern, as well as at local farmers’ markets; and roasting remains key to the business.
“I roast our product weekly and bring it to our retail location to be brewed or sold in the 12-ounce bag, which we can grind any way the customer would like,” says Ort-Ulm.
Basecamp has also grown an international business with online sales, but that hasn’t affected the closeness Ort-Ulm feels to the growing small business community in Cumberland.
“With Basecamp, we are only doing more and more local and out of area partnerships and we have a true sense of a growing business in a community that is very supportive,” he says, and shows it in both his coffee house and in dealings with other merchants.
At the Greene Street store and cafe, in addition to a steaming cup of coffee, a patron can order a Western Maryland Lemonade to take home with bakery yummies from Wholesome Harvest Co-Op in Frostburg and M&M Bake Shop in Cumberland. Basecamp’s coffees are used by other local manufacturers, as well.
“We provide two local breweries with coffee product for their beers. ... (And) many soap makers use Basecamp in scrubs, soaps and scents,” says Ort-Ulm. “It really is an exciting time to be doing business in this area. It really gives a business owner in this area a right place, right time feeling.”
‘Where I should be’
More than one small business owner in the area shares that right place, right time feeling.
Alexandra Brawn, of Ally B. Ceramics, decided it was the perfect time to start selling what she’d been making for herself for 16 years. Brawn and partner Jamie Wiseman started the business doing pop-up stores before gift-giving holidays in 2021. Wiseman trades as Plumtree Creations, and works in resin, making everything from jewelry to table tops.
Although Brawn makes a wide range of ceramic items, her focus is her mugs, both in function and design. She builds three dimensional looks, building designs on the outside of the mugs, but she also designs and creates 3D stamps at Allegany College of Maryland’s Makerspace in LaVale that help her create engraved designs. Local plant life forms the basis of many of her motifs, but she also does signature mugs. Both Dig Deep Brewing Co. and The Nettle Patch, among others, offer signature mugs created by Ally B.
Brawn and Wiseman had done well enough with their pop-up store at 109 Baltimore St. that they took an opportunity to stay there. The space was big enough that they began to showcase other artists and offer classes, as well. But as is happening with many of our small businesses, they are growing, and as of the 18th of March, they celebrated their grand opening at their larger permanent location at 74 Baltimore St.
Brawn says that it “feels really fulfilling to be opening a business in these historic buildings. It feels like this is where I should be.”
In addition to the new location, the shop will get a new name: The Three Stars Arts. The new premises offer more room for pottery classes in hand building and wheel throwing. Make your own jewelry and stained glass classes are also expected in the near future.
There will be more room to display some products from other local growers and manufacturers. Brawn notes that they will handle local teas, maple syrup and honey, among other things.
The location will also allow expansion of their showcased artists, which currently number 10, and include two other potters, a stained glass artist, watercolorists, painters and the macrame art of Kellbell Moon Macrame.
A burning business
Unlike Brawn and Wiseman, candle crafter Tammi Becker of Mountain City Candle Company does not have a permanent location yet, but hopes to soon. Since she began five years ago, her sales are mostly online retail and wholesale, and through consignment stores and events.
“For example, I do the Arts Walk, both spring and fall,” she says, “and Small Business Saturday.”
Becker makes an average of 3,000 handcrafted candles per year. And, although she’s begun branching out into other products, such as her sugar body scrub, the focus is candles. Candles in jars, freestanding candles or fragrant wax “tarts” that can be used with wax warmers.
Becker began making candles as a hobby, pouring her fragrant wax into baby food jars. She made candles as gifts for friends and family, and for herself, but as her volumes increased, she researched ingredients to make sure the candles she was making were safe.
“I wanted to burn candles that didn’t pollute; that were clean-burning. And at the time, there was a debate between soy candles and paraffin candles, as to which one was better. So, I started experimenting.”
Soy candles won the argument. All her candles are handmade with “soy wax, a cotton wick, and no chemicals or additives, (just) essential or fragrant oils.”
And, although she notes on her website that she has “tons of fragrances,” she’s always making more; three more just this year, so far. She also makes exclusive scents. A luscious example is her Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough scent, made just for Spectrum Designs on Main Street in Frostburg. While her exclusive scents are not sold to anyone else, others are available from some unique outlets, like community fundraisers.
Becker works with community organizations to raise funds for special projects. Mountain City Center for the Arts, Cumberland Valley Optimist Club and Allegany High School are among those who have sold Mountain City Candles for their organizations. All candles are custom made according to the organization’s needs, and they make considerable profit for their efforts.
“We’re able to give the organization 40%.”
Becker is particularly proud of the funds raised for Allegany High. “The money will be used to take the students on a trip to the Chesapeake Bay Watershed and Smith Island,” she says.
Crafters are often found in the midst of fundraising efforts, at farmers’ markets, at pop-up stores, or, if not in a permanent store of their own, then at a consignment shop. Chris Myers and Carol Davis of The Craft Table in Cumberland began with just Carol’s crafting of wreaths and other display items in mind.
“Carol always wanted her own craft store,” says Myers.
Recently, however, Myers says they are looking to widen their vision to other crafters in the area by taking consignment items. No doubt, local crafters will welcome that opportunity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.