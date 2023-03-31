In the last 15 years, two historic occurrences sparked the growth of small business and manufacturing in the U.S. The first was the Great Recession.
The Great Recession lasted only two years (2007-2009), but it experienced, according to the Center on Budget and Policy, the “longest expansion period of any recession” at 128 months (10.7 years). As big business stuttered during those years of recovery, small business began to expand. The call went out to buy local, and shop small.
In the first year of recovery, 2010, American Express heeded that call by naming the Saturday after Black Friday as Small Business Saturday. Fairly quickly, the idea became mainstreamed. In 2011, it was endorsed by mayors, governors and even the president of the United States. Since then, the idea has continued to grow with Small Business Saturday precipitating over $120 billion in income to small businesses nationwide between 2012 and 2022.
Even so, small business applications rose only slowly over the years of recovery. The Commercial Institute, which keeps track of business applications, shows averages of 3.5 million yearly from the first recovery year through 2019.
Then came the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic disrupted the supply chain to the point that manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, across the board, lost billions, more workers were left jobless, and consumers decried businesses’ inability to get them the products they needed. Again, small, local production and distribution got a boost. As the pandemic eased, the effects grew. Small business starts jumped to a record 5.4 million in 2021 and 5 million in 2022.
Ninety-nine percent of all businesses and manufacturers in the U.S. are now “small.” By the end of 2022, “There (were) ... 32.5 million small businesses in the U.S. and 61.2 million small business employees,” according to VoiceNation.
Maryland mirrors national small business statistics with 99.5% of all businesses in the state being small businesses, according to findings from the Lincoln Business Guides. They employ 1.33 million Marylanders, particularly in the STEM professions: science, technology, engineering, and math. By the end of 2020, Maryland already had 252,930 people employed in STEM jobs, the “second highest concentration” in the nation. Even so, STEM jobs are only 16% of the 618,214 small businesses in the state, the Lincoln Business Guides data finds.
Interestingly, a fair number of these businesses are part of the current boom in historic districts across the country. Donovan Rypkema, principal at Place Economics, estimates that 15% of small businesses locate in historic districts, and “28.2% of professional, scientific, and technical services jobs are found there” as well.
The popularity of historic places for small businesses with both workers and visitors may come from its ambiance. In an article titled “Historic Preservation: Good for Your Business; Good for Your Community,” Rypkema notes that “... visitors want to see places not exactly like their own, and ... that hard to define ‘sense of place’ is usually found in a city’s historic areas.”
Whatever the cause, the impact of the relationship between the small business boom and historic places can be seen across Maryland. Locally, historic districts in Frostburg and Cumberland are the most visible, having seen “growth in both the retail sector and knowledge worker jobs,” says Rypkema.
As historic preservation funding and programs that support small business continue to expand, there is little doubt small businesses in historic Allegany County will continue to grow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.