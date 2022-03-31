CUMBERLAND — Ever-affordable, reliable and exceptional, Allegany College of Maryland is addressing the “now normal” state of the economy and higher education by doing what it does best: Listening and responding to the needs of its community.
ACM offers a wealth of education, workforce development and personal enrichment experiences for students and community members. For more than six decades, ACM has been a gamechanger for regional employers seeking highly skilled workers, working closely with small business owners, business leaders, and economic and workforce development agencies. It’s been a life-changer for nearly 22,000 graduates and tens of thousands of individuals who’ve pursued their credit and continuing education aspirations at one of its seven locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Increasing affordability
Ever the “People’s College,” ACM transforms lives and communities with new opportunities, degree programs and partnerships. Ninety percent of its students receive financial assistance and scholarships. The ACM Foundation, the third largest community college foundation in Maryland, awards over $1 million in scholarships annually.
ACM froze tuition and fees for the 2021-22 academic year to help students during the pandemic. Its ACM Foundation awarded more than $64,000 in emergency and ACM Cares COVID-19 relief grants, and Student Financial Aid Office distributed nearly $4.2 million in federal COVID-19 funds. The (ACM) Pantry, serving nearly 300 students and filled 807 requests since March of 2019, operated by appointment at the height of the pandemic to feed students in need.
Adding programs
Allegany College of Maryland ensures that regional small business owners, businesses and industries have a highly skilled, well-educated pool of employees at their disposal, during boom years, recessions and even national emergencies. A committed community partner, its Allied Health program students, faculty and staff heeded the governor’s call to augment the existing health labor force, frequently working alongside ACM alumni. To address worker shortages and prepare for the post-COVID health care landscape, the college is adding sections and cohorts to in-demand programs.
Outside of Allied Health programs, ACM is meeting employer demand by adding an Associate of Applied Science degree and a one-year certificate in Data Analytics, an Associate of Applied Science degree in Engineering – Automated Manufacturing Technology, a one-year certificate program in Social Media Marketing, and an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice Criminal Investigations Area of Concentration and a one-year certificate in Criminal Investigations.
Adapting for growth
Building a workforce ecosystem is a priority for the Appalachian Regional Commission and ACM. Beginning in 2019, ACM partnered with Allegany County, private and public partners like ARC, and employers to “make space” for design, creation and fabrication. The resulting Western Maryland Works at Allegany College of Maryland is a 30,000-square-foot full-service makerspace, workforce development, and training facility owned by Allegany County and operated and managed by ACM.
The adaptive space houses the college’s degree and non-credit continuing education and workforce development programs, offering dedicated classroom and lab space for advanced manufacturing technology, digital fabrication, industrial maintenance, machining, robotics, welding and woodworking.
Participants can earn National Institute of Metalworking Skills certifications and other industry-recognized certifications. Workforce training programs are convenient options for working professionals as well as individuals who’ve lost their jobs or are looking to change careers, as a result of the pandemic, the great resignation, or changes to the regional economy.
Western Maryland Works at ACM proudly partners with Allegany County Public Schools to offer high school juniors the opportunity to complete 39 college credits towards an A.A.S. degree in Engineering – Automated Manufacturing Technology at ACM, earn 13 NIMS certifications, and receive a Maryland Career & Technical completer certification in Manufacturing Engineering Technology.
Changing the game
With a total annual impact of $106.7 million, Allegany College of Maryland is an economic generator and trusted educational institution in rural Western Maryland. Students, taxpayers and society as a whole realize the benefits of an ACM education. For every $1 spent at ACM, students gain $3.70 in lifetime earnings and society gains $2.60 in added state revenue and social savings. In total, taxpayers gain $13.6 million in added revenue and public sector savings. Students, on average, enjoy a 22.9% return on their investment. Value data and dollar signs aside, ACM’s critical delivery of lifelong learning opportunities continues to change the game for students, community members, and employers each and every day.
