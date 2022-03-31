FORT ASHBY, W.Va. — Adams Equipment Company, located in Fort Ashby, is a locally owned business that has been operating for 57 years. Bob and Hilda Adams opened the doors in 1965. They ran the company until retiring in 1991, at which time it was turned over to their son, Jeff.
The dealership serves customers in the Cumberland area, including Mineral, Hampshire and Hardy counties in West Virginia, Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland and Bedford County in Pennsylvania.
Adams Equipment offers new LS tractors and new TYM tractors, ranging from 22-100 horsepower. Used equipment includes two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive tractors. Service is offered on new and used tractors, as well as a variety of brands sold in the past. They also sell new accessories, such as front and rear blades, rototillers, post hole diggers, plows and mowers.
“The past couple years have been challenging and difficult,” Jeff Adams said. “We have been fortunate to have great support from the community during the COVID pandemic. Business has changed, with the difficulty of getting products and parts, but we are working our way through it and keeping customer service our top priority.”
All of us at Adams Equipment Company are grateful for our customers and the opportunity to provide service and support for their needs.
