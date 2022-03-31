FROSTBURG — Aeon Technologies is a clinical laboratory located in Frostburg that provides testing for wellness, chronic diseases, occupational health, infectious diseases, heart health, allergy, digestive health, women’s health and men’s health.
At Aeon, we believe that accurate diagnostics is the cornerstone of health care decision making. Aeon began as a trusted source for COVID-19 testing, and as reported in the Cumberland Times-News, has conducted over 100,000 tests for individuals, businesses, schools and nursing home facilities.
Aeon is particularly known for its quick and reliable services. “While others were taking several days to process test results, Dr. Brown and her team were able to provide accurate results for patients within 24 hours,” said John Balch, president of the PharmaCare Network. “We are blessed to have such a great testing facility in Western Maryland.”
Now, patients that receive orders from their doctor can go to convenient locations Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. to obtain safe, accurate and fast results.
“Locating in these convenient PharmaCare locations just makes sense,” said Dr. Kimberly Brown, CEO of Aeon Technologies. “PharmaCare has been a trusted name in the tri-state area for 45 years. We are excited about this opportunity for local residents.”
Unlike other labs, samples are processed onsite immediately for the highest quality standards resulting in quick turnaround times. Aeon’s laboratory information portal allows patients to access their results securely via the internet. Most insurance plans are accepted. Aeon also provides routine and stat mobile blood draw services for patients.
For more information on these services, or to schedule an appointment, visit Aeontechlabs.com or call 240-549-6977. Coming later this year: Aeon testing services at The Medicine Shoppe of Fort Ashby, West Virginia.
