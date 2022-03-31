Despite the start of a slow recovery for some from the COVID-19 pandemic’s fiscal impact, business owners in the hospitality sector have found that their industry still lags behind.
Currently, national unemployment levels are returning to rates seen prior to the pandemic. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment in February 2020 was 3.5%. In February 2022, the bureau reported, the national rate was 3.8%, down from 4% in January.
While the hospitality industry saw some growth in February — as it has in recent months prior — that sector as a whole is still 9% smaller than it was prior to the pandemic. The hospitality and leisure sector, which includes employers like restaurants, hotels and bars, as well as arts and entertainment venues, also had a higher unemployment rate than the national average in February, sitting at 6.6.%.
Unemployment benefits not a driving factor
West Virginia University professor and economist John Deskins called the pandemic “a new, out of left field economic challenge.”
“All of a sudden, we find ourselves with all these worker shortages, and economists have been trying to work to figure out where all these workers have gone,” Deskins said.
While some might point to unemployment benefits as a partial impetus, Deskins said, West Virginia has fewer people receiving them now than prior to the pandemic. Two years ago, Deskins said, roughly 17,000 state residents were receiving unemployment benefits.
“That number did indeed explode to over 140,000 when the COVID recession was at its worst, but those numbers have completely fallen back down,” Deskins said. “The number of people on unemployment insurance benefits now is actually less than 10,000 in West Virginia. So it’s not only fully recovered, but the number is less than what it was to begin with.”
The amount of unemployment insurance claims filed in Maryland has also decreased. Per U.S. Department of Labor data, nearly 31,000 claims were filed March 14, 2020, compared to 26,000 as of March 12, the most recent date available.
In Pennsylvania, the amount of claims filed has also decreased, shrinking from more than 144,000 on March 14, 2020, to roughly 107,000 on March 12 of this year.
“Even though it’s a reasonable thing to look at, we do not have any evidence to indicate that the workforce shortages now are being driven by people on unemployment insurance benefits,” Deskins said.
The results of a study released last fall by the Roosevelt Institute, Deskins said, showed that nationally, more than 90% of those who left the workforce altogether were 55 years of age or older. While the cause of that remains under investigation by economists and researchers, many of those who left, Deskins speculated, may have chosen to retire early when confronted with the new realities of the pandemic.
The impact of the departure of older workers can be felt all the way down the chain, Deskins said, as it’s now entry-level jobs that many employers are struggling to fill.
“The people who were previously in those lower-end jobs have been able to quit and get better jobs as those openings emerge up the ladder,” Deskins said.
The leisure and hospitality sector — employers like restaurants and hotels — has been the hardest hit during the pandemic, Deskins said, as those jobs tend to pay the lowest wages. Accordingly, they’ve seen fewer applicants.
“Workers don’t have to take job offers that don’t pay as much, or they don’t have to take job offers that don’t have as good of benefits,” Deskins said. “I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see that selectivity increasing when there’s a bunch of people exiting the labor force altogether.”
A shifting landscape
Cumberland-based business consultant Heidi Shadel, who works with some clients to hire nationally, said that “the landscape of hiring in general in the last 12 months has gone crazy.”
A combination of factors has led to the change, Shadel said. While receiving unemployment benefits may have kept some at home through the summer, Shadel said, when those expired it was ultimately a shift in values that seemed to keep people from returning to the workforce.
“During the pandemic, people have reevaluated what they see as important,” Shadel said. “People have been fearful, and when you’re fearful you look at the things that matter most. They’ve been trying to better themselves through that, because life is short. I’m not just being philosophical here — when I’ve talked to people, this is what they’re saying.”
The major concern many seem to hold, Shadel said, is with maintaining a healthy work-life balance. Through reviewing thousands of resumes and conducting hundreds of interviews last year, Shadel said, she learned prospective employees also want to think of their job as a “work home.”
“Work is important to them, and home is important to them, too,” Shadel said. “... Candidate after candidate, they were looking for a place that felt like home, but it was their job, and that’s where company culture came in. People want a place where they can be understood.”
That desire to be treated well rang true across multiple industries, Shadel said.
“People are looking for that place to belong,” Shadel said. Accordingly, she said, employers would do well to “show that you care.”
Much of the pandemic’s impact remains to be felt, Shadel said, and is hard to predict.
“We just don’t know where all the chips are going to fall yet,” Shadel said.
Staying competitive comes at a cost
While many businesses have raised their wages to be more competitive in the hiring market, Shadel said, that isn’t as easily done for others, particularly small businesses.
Maryland’s minimum wage is $12.20 hourly for businesses with 14 or fewer employees and $12.50 for those with 15 workers or more. While the minimum tipped wage for workers is $3.63 hourly, their tips must make the amount equal to the $12.50 rate. Tipped workers, per the Maryland state standard, make at least $30 monthly in tips.
In Pennsylvania, the minimum wage is $7.25 and $2.83 for tipped workers.
Two Cumberland restaurant owners said they’ve had success retaining help through raising wages. Dan Bowser, owner of Mezzo’s, and Lost Mountain BBQ owner Josh Arnold both have raised pay to more than $12 hourly, as opposed to the cash minimum wage. Employees at both restaurants also “tip share,” which spreads those profits equally amongst the staff.
Arnold currently has five people on staff at his store in Cumberland, and six at his Romney, West Virginia, location. He doesn’t have much of a problem retaining the staff he hires, Arnold said.
Between cash tips, tip sharing and their starting $12 hourly wage, Arnold estimated his employees make between $17-18 an hour. He has had to raise menu prices to accommodate their pay, Arnold said.
While the amount of customers visiting his storefronts has decreased, the amount of catering business Lost Mountain does is “up considerably,” he said.
As he is relatively inexperienced himself in running a restaurant, Arnold said, there have been some challenges as he’s learned on the go. He recently hired a restaurant consultant to that end. Still, Arnold said, he sees it important to invest in his small staff.
“I want them to understand that it’s important, that I’m willing to invest in them learning something,” Arnold said.
At Mezzo’s, Bowser said, one of the adjustments they made when faced with the pandemic was paring down some of their stock of high-end liquors, as well as slightly increasing menu prices for some of those and food. Using the delivery platform DoorDash has helped “tremendously,” he said, despite the app taking high fees.
They also let go about 16 people early on in the pandemic, Bowser said, and retained only four or five staff members. That was when they first increased wages, Bowser said, and when the restaurant began bringing more people back on staff, they slowly raised their wages to that level.
Mezzo’s has roughly a dozen people on staff, where prior to the pandemic they had about 23. However, Bowser said, many of those were part-time employees.
Even prior to the pandemic, Bowser said, the restaurant was fortunate to enjoy low turnover, which he attributed to flexibility shown to the staff. The higher wages also help, he said.
“I’m not saying that’s the be-all, end-all solution to the labor crunch that happened, but it worked for us,” Bowser said.
High morale can also contribute to better tips and better pay for the staff as a whole, Bowser noted.
“The harder they work, the more people they serve, they’ll get a higher tip-out each night,” Bowser said.
‘Thank goodness for the kids’
Just across the Maryland/Pennsylvania state line near Ellerslie, Hobo’s Family Restaurant owner Huck Stahlman said that the local staple hasn’t been immune to the challenges of the pandemic.
Hobo’s, which has been in business for nearly 40 years, has developed a loyal customer base in that time, Stahlman said. Prior to the pandemic, they employed 25 people. When COVID-19 hit, Stahlman said, the staff was reduced to four.
While they’ve brought on more staff, Stahlman said, they’ve reduced operating hours. Where they were previously only closed on Sundays, Stahlman said, they’re now closed on Wednesdays as well, which started in September 2021.
Many of their full-time employees are relatives who’ve been on staff at Hobo’s for a long time, Stahlman said.
Historically, much of their part-time staff, Stahlman said, has been high school students, who have become harder to hire and retain in recent years. Stahlman attributed student scarcity to both how involved the youth can be in other undertakings and dwindling school enrollments.
“The kids want to work, and thank goodness for the kids,” Stahlman said. “But the kids that want to work are the kids who are doing all the other activities in school. They’re in sports or in the band, so you have to hire more to try and get coverage.”
In general, Stahlman said, “we haven’t had much luck hiring anybody and being able to keep them.”
“We get people that come and they work for a few weeks, and then they decide they can’t do it or don’t want to do it, or they get a better opportunity,” Stahlman said. “We’ve had kids that have come here and work for a few weeks and then went to Chick-fil-A, because Chick-fil-A is paying 11-12 bucks an hour,” Stahlman said. “That’s been a challenge for us.”
Stahlman also hasn’t been able to avoid raising menu prices.
“We’ve raised our prices more than I’d like to say,” he said. “For a long time, it seemed like we raised our prices once every two years. Recently, it’s probably every six or eight months.”
When they had to let staff go at the start of the pandemic, Stahlman said, that seemed to be a turning point.
“It just seems like when we got rid of everybody, that whole dynamic was thrown out of balance,” Stahlman said.
Business is fine for now, Stahlman said, but “we don’t see this labor situation getting any better.”
