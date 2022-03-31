Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services honors its top sales agents at the annual awards dinner at the Cumberland Country Club. Front row, from the left, are Nadine Beechie, Janet Stevens, Penni Walker, Dawn Stahlman, Nancy Boggs, Ben Maust and Katie Rice. Second row, Debbie Hidey, Dawnetta Adams, Bill Logsdon, Sasha Leasure, Doris Wheeler and Johnathan Loughrie. Back row, Danae Park, Donna Langham, Megan Gallagher, Krenda Means, Seth Loar and Breann D’Atri. Sue Helmstetter was also honored.