CUMBERLAND — Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services honored its top sales agents at the annual awards dinner for 2021 held at the Cumberland Country Club on Feb. 11, 2022. The evening began with a social hour and dinner. Following dinner, awards were presented by Broker Liz Rhodes and Sales Manager Seth Loar.
The ceremony continued with the awards presentation for the top sales agents.
• Esteemed Associate of the Year was awarded to Ben Maust for Highest Number of Transactions, Highest Sales Volume, Highest Number of Listings, Highest Number of Sales, Highest Overall Sales and Highest Listing Volume. His overall sales came in at an impressive $9,168,650.
• Top honors were given to Katie Rice with overall sales at $6,652,877 and Johnathan Loughrie with overall sales at $4,036,500.
• The Multi-Million Dollar Club awards were presented to:
• Breann D’Atri, Sasha Leasure, Krenda Means, Dawn Stahlman and Janet Stevens, having sales in excess of $3 million.
• Dawnetta Adams, Nadine Beechie, Nancy Boggs, Debbie Hidey, Bill Logsdon and Penni Walker, having sales in excess of $2 million.
• The Million Dollar Club awards were presented to the below agents, having sales in excess of $1 million:
• Megan Gallagher
• Sue Helmstetter
• Donna Langham
• Doris Wheeler
• Danae Park
All award winners were presented with vouchers good for a one-week vacation at the resort of their choice.
The ceremony concluded with award presentations for Coldwell Banker International brand awards:
• International President’s Premier
• Seth Loar
• International President’s Circle
• Ben Maust
• International Diamond Society
• Katie Rice
• Sasha Leasure
• Janet Stevens
• Dawn Stahlman
• International Sterling Society
• Johnathan Loughrie
• Krenda Means
• Breann D’Atri
• Dawnetta Adams
Coldwell Banker Professional Real Estate Services congratulates all agents for their hard work and dedication.
All agents can be reached at their office at 131 N. Centre St. at 301-777-3380.
