FROSTBURG — April 2022 marked 42 years in my career with State Farm. I attended Bishop Walsh High School and graduated from Frostburg State with my degree in Education.
After graduation, I taught both elementary and middle school in Garrett County.
My father, James F. Delaney, and my mother, Mildred, operated the original State Farm office, starting in the 1950s. My dad had a full-time day job, but would spend his evenings and weekends as a State Farm agent.
My mother was the only secretary that Dad ever needed. The office was located in the foyer of our house, where my seven brothers, two sisters, and myself all grew up at one time or another.
I raised my own sons, Andrew and Josh, in that house as well. We all grew up seeing policyholders every day. Some of them (and their children) still have insurance with me.
Shortly after retiring from ABL, Dad passed away in September 1980. The following April, I opened Denny Delaney State Farm Agency, taking over part of his business. We have grown through the years, and now offer insurance to not only Maryland residents, but Pennsylvania and West Virginia as well.
My office is served by three great sales and service representatives. Josephine (Jo) Miller has worked for me for 36 years, and is now virtually working from home in Cresaptown. Jessie Fazenbaker (Frostburg) and Hannah Geasey (Grantsville) both work in the Frostburg office. All three are licensed to sell insurance and to meet the insurance needs of our policyholders.
I have recently added a customer service person, Bethany Hobell (Flintstone), who is here to help meet all your service needs. I want to extend my thanks to them for all of their hard work, and to all of my policyholders that have allowed our office to help them and their families through their needs over the past 42 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.