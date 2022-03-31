FROSTBURG — As Frostburg State University adapts its academic programs to address the needs of students entering the workforce, three new programs have been introduced to meet requirements for a changing employment atmosphere.
Accelerated pharmacy track
FSU and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore have formed a new academic partnership offering students an accelerated track to becoming pharmacists in six years, a significant reduction in time compared to the traditional path. The cooperative undergraduate/professional program agreement allows students to complete their pharmacy degree seamlessly, reducing instructional time by as many as two years, with significant savings in tuition.
Chemistry majors at FSU with strong academic credentials may gain preferential admission to UMES’ professional degree program after just three years of undergraduate study. FSU students who choose to pursue the UMES pharmacy track and successfully complete the “3 + 3” program will earn two degrees, a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from FSU and a Doctor of Pharmacy from UMES.
UMES’s pharmacy program, one of 15 in the nation that offers year-round instruction, enables students to earn a doctorate in three years instead of the traditional four. Upon completion, students are eligible to take the pharmacy licensing exam.
Working professional certificates
In an effort to provide real-world, high-quality training to working adults, FSU has launched the Working Professional Certificates program in Manufacturing Leadership, Retail Management, Small Business Management and Nonprofit Management.
The Working Professional Certificates program, designed for students with an associate degree or equivalent, is designed to take one year of part-time study, earning 12 to 18 credits.
Coursework will be entirely online, with accessible scheduling for working adults. Students may also apply the credits toward a bachelor’s degree.
A major component of every certificate will be the capstone seminar. Discussions with practicing business professionals will provide insights that students can use on the job. Assignments will directly apply to professionals’ careers and throughout the program, classes will consider the latest business innovations and challenges, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Social media minor
FSU offers a social media minor for students who are adept at sharing and communicating information. The minor prepares individuals to use social media to form communities, build brands and fortify social activism efforts while applying analytical tools for better decision-making. The social media minor includes 24 credit hours of coursework, with opportunities to take part in internship or work study positions with campus and community partners.
To learn more about any of these programs, call 301-687-4201, email FSUAdmissions@frostburg.edu or visit www.frostburg.edu.
