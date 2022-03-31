FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University is seeking to get projects underway that would further strengthen ties between the college and community, including a Challenger Center at 59 E. Main St. and a Regional Recreation Center.
Last year, the city of Frostburg and FSU came to an agreement in which the city would rent and then convey ownership of the former City Hall building for $1 for the purposes of FSU turning it into a science center.
“That has since been modified to they’re making a gift of the building,” said John Short, FSU vice president for University Advancement.
The university is now seeking approval from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents to take title of the property and move forward with the project. The board will next meet in April.
FSU has completed assessments of the building — structurally for asbestos, a title search and two appraisals — in preparation for turning the building into the center.
“Once we have the approval, we can move forward and take title of the property,” Short said. “We are still in close contact with the national organization for the Challenger Center. We have not submitted our formal application, (but) there is a letter of intent agreed to on both sides.”
More than 40 Challenger Learning Centers in 26 states and three international locations provide STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education programs through a simulated learning environment that looks and feels like the inside of the International Space Station and NASA Mission Control. The centers were founded in 1986 by the families of the astronauts who died in the Space Shuttle Challenger disaster on Jan. 28, 1986.
When FSU takes title of the building, Short anticipates the process of overhauling the building will take anywhere from nine to 12 months to complete.
Initially, the price tag for the project was around $6 million and it remains around that price range. FSU has acquired $4 million total in funding between state funding, which accounts for $3 million, and in private money, donations and gifts.
The Regional Recreation Center project has slowly grown in priority for the university throughout the years.
“It’s in our facilities master plan we submitted a couple of years ago, but it was a low priority at the time,” said FSU President Ronald Nowaczyk. “It’s moving up a little bit on our priority list simply because we continue to hear in the region that many young families with kids, where they’re involved in sports, have to leave this region in order to get involved in sports.”
The recreation center would be a multi-year project that would be broken up into several stages. Along with a large indoor facility built on campus, which would include things like turf fields, the Cordts PE Center would be renovated, as it has not had a major renovation in over 44 years. Already existing outdoor fields would be renovated, as well, to add things like lighting.
While still early in the process, the current estimated cost of the multi-use recreational complex is around $78 million.
“It is ambitious and a lot of things have to come together to make it all work, but we’re putting it out there as something we would like to see at least under consideration,” Nowaczyk said. “We would request (Cordts Center renovations) through the University System of Maryland because that’s an academic building.”
Officials said another goal of having the recreation center is having the ability to host athletics and competitive tournaments that would draw families from across the region to town for sometimes multiple days at a time, bringing money to local hotels and businesses.
