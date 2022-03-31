WILEY FORD, W.Va. — Breathtaking, beautiful, appealing and attractive best describes the flowers from Hummingbird Floral.
Selling fresh and silk arrangements, it is a full-service floral shop. Specializing in funeral and wedding flowers, they offer a variety of funeral floral services, including casket sprays, standing sprays, urn centerpieces, funeral baskets and live dish gardens. Best of all, delivery to the area is available. Call for more information.
Hummingbird also offers custom wedding bouquets and decor. The floral shop opened in November 2020 and is owned by Kim Kesner and her daughters Olivia Kesner and Emily Snyder.
Kim was a florist for nine years prior to opening the floral shop. Emily and Olivia are learning more and more every day about the business.
Hummingbird Floral is a family-owned business that also includes the Hummingbird Cafe, which is a full-service restaurant and bakery that opened in 2015.
Hummingbird Floral and Hummingbird Cafe combines delicious food, decadent desserts and beautifully arranged flowers all under the same roof. It’s your one stop shop and is guaranteed to impress for any occasion from birthdays and anniversaries to weddings and holidays.
They are located at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport in Wiley Ford and are open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Call them at 304-738-4019 and like them on Facebook.
