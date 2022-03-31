JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Learning Lamp’s premier event, the Children’s Book Festival, returns to an in-person, activity-filled weekend on April 2 and 3 at the Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center, 411 Third Ave. in Johnstown. It provides children in grades pre-K through 6 and their families with a free interactive and engaging literary experience that inspires in children a love for books.
The festival features Eric Litwin, No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and musician best known as the original author of the “Pete the Cat” series as well as “The Nuts and Groovy Joe;” award-winning author/illustrator Don Tate, a member of the #WeNeedDiverseBooks campaign created to address the lack of non-majority narratives in children’s literature with his books “Roto and Roy and Swish!,” “The Slam-Dunking, Alley-Ooping, High-Flying Harlem Globetrotters;” and best-seller Luke Flowers, who has illustrated more than 60 children’s books, including “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” by Fred Rogers and the “Moby Shinobi” series with Scholastic.
If you enjoy a good rhyme, Wes Tank will have your head bobbing as he raps zany rhymes of children’s literature that both kids and parents love.
Lastly, cartoonist and master maze maker Joe Wos of Pittsburgh wows adults and children alike with real-time illustrations and storytelling.
Celebrating its 13th year, the festival includes writing and illustration workshops, arts and crafts, book markets, free books and more.
The Children’s Book Festival is supported, in part, by a Challenge America grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts. PCA funding through the PA Partners in the Arts Program was distributed by regional partner the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
For more information, visit thelearninglamp.org or facebook.com/CBFJohnstown/.
