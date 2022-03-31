SOMERSET, Pa. — Hemminger Homes was established in 1972 by Jack and Martha Hemminger and has been family incorporated since 1995. Your continued support has always been appreciated by the Hemminger Family and will continue to be. We are thankful for the last 50 years and look forward to providing our services for years to come.
Several architectural styles and choices accommodate any lifestyle and neighborhood. Construction flexibility allows personal customization of your home.
A large array of floor plans are available, or you can bring your dream floor plan along. Hemminger Homes consultants will submit your plan to our certified factories for a custom plan.
Displayed at our home center are Ranch, Raised Ranch, Cape and T-Ranch modulars. HUD federal code sectionals are displayed and singlewide homes are available, too.
Building codes enforce properly sized plumbing and heating systems. Higher R-values for a sound investment and reduced heating and cooling needs. Each home is being built with high quality products in a controlled environment. Third party inspections assure code performances are met with every home.
Hemminger Homes offers a home for every lifestyle and budget from singles, newlyweds, growing families, vacation homes or retirement cottages.
Newest technologies in building and affordable quality will assure that you will have satisfaction with your home purchase now and for many years to come.
Shop at our on-premise supply store for manufactured home replacement parts and upgrades. Many parts are stocked: doors, bathtubs, shower units, skirting, windows, roof coating, water heaters and more.
Today’s need for quality affordable housing has never been greater. Many factory crafted home techniques used, create value for you, the home buyer.
For further information contact; Hemminger Homes, 1023 Baer Lane, Somerset PA 15501, 814-443-4855 or 800-634-4687, or visit www.hemmingerhomes.com. NMLS#101157 MHBR NO.2043
