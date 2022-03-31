CUMBERLAND — Since 1987, PharmaCare Infusion Services, formerly known as OptionCare of Cumberland, has been providing compassionate, comprehensive care outside the hospital to patients who have acute and chronic conditions.
PharmaCare combines high quality home infusion with specialty pharmacy services, enabling their infusion nurses to manage a range of complex conditions in the patient’s home, physician’s office and skilled nursing facility. Every therapy is supported by a team of specialized nurses and pharmacists accessible to patients 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Infusion therapies include, but are not limited to, antibiotics, total parenteral nutrition (TPN), chemotherapy, pain management and hydration.
“We want patients to know they have a choice when it comes to home infusion therapy,” said Marianne Valentine, nurse manager of PharmaCare Infusion Services. “Whether you go to a hospital in town or across the miles, our team is available to serve your needs. Discharge planners must offer patients all options for their care. We are an option that offers the patient hands-on support, care and teaching, rather than just an out-of-town phone call and shipments of your supplies and medicine.”
In addition to infusion therapies, PharmaCare’s infusion services offers COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to the community. This team has been at the forefront of offering other vaccination clinics for over 20 years. Their Travel and Vaccination Center offers the resources needed for traveling safely abroad.
PharmaCare Infusion is located at PharmaCare’s corporate office at 3 Commerce Drive, Cumberland, phone 301-723-2440. Infusion Services is part of The PharmaCare Network, which encompasses seven retail pharmacy locations; a home medical department with respiratory services; a closed-door pharmacy servicing long-term care and assisted living residents; and a Travel and Vaccination Center.
For more information visit www.pharmacarenetwork.com or follow them on facebook/ThePharmaCareNetwork.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.