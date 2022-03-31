KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital has seen immense growth as the hospital has worked to bring new physicians and services to Mineral County.
Newly added services include a cancer and infusion center, expanded surgical operations and specialty services such as non-narcotic pain management, integrated behavioral health care and a virtual Intensive Care Unit that allows specialists at WVU Medicine to work with local physicians in diagnosing and treating PVH’s most critical patients.
Meeting the health care needs of the community has been the motivation behind this considerable growth and made possible through its membership with the West Virginia University Health System.
The 1,400-square-foot cancer and infusion center, which opened in December 2021, will provide services through a partnership with the West Virginia University Cancer Institute. Blood transfusions, chemotherapy infusions, hematology services and IV therapy infusions for a wide array of chronic conditions will be available at the PVH campus. Area patients in need of such treatments will no longer have to travel to receive the care they need.
The growth of PVH continues to have a significant impact on the Mineral County economy. PVH was recently awarded an Economic Development Administration grant of $3.2 million to construct a workforce center. The center will combine a much-needed 12,000-square-foot expansion of the hospital’s clinical care capacity with advanced telehealth infrastructure and custom designed workforce training spaces to help strengthen the regional training strategy for high-skill, high-demand jobs in health care.
PVH plans to open a new urgent care facility in the late fall, while continuing to expand outpatient services throughout the year.
Potomac Valley Hospital remains dedicated to providing the residents of Mineral County and surrounding communities with accessible, high-quality health care while remaining true to its mission of striving to treat every patient like family.
