LAVALE — As we begin our 32nd year in business, I would like to give you a little bit of history about The Locked Door.
The first location in Hagerstown opened its doors in April of 1991. We’ve grown to three locations, adding the LaVale store in 2011 and then four years later the Martinsburg, West Virginia, store in 2015. We continue to listen to our customer suggestions, which has greatly contributed to the expansion of our product lines over the years.
In addition to all the stores carrying lingerie in sizes small through plus sizes, and a wide variety of adult gifts and novelties and DVDs, the Hagerstown store also specializes in a great selection of beautiful wigs. We maintain about 80 wigs in stock. The Martinsburg store has the addition of our exotic dancewear and sexy platform high heel shoes.
The Locked Door Express in LaVale, although a smaller store, packs a punch with its large selection of items. Our Hagerstown and Martinsburg stores are each 3,000 square feet. The creation of the LaVale store was a direct result of customers traveling from the Cumberland area to shop at our Hagerstown store. Customers now visit our LaVale store from all the surrounding areas, including as far away as Morgantown and Moorefield, West Virginia. The Martinsburg store came into existence for our West Virginia and Virginia customers who were traveling to shop at our Hagerstown location.
Although we are “fun stores for adults” we do have certain items and products that may help with some medically-related issues.
We feel we have set the standard high for adult-oriented retail. We believe our professional approach, confidentially and our decent and pleasant atmosphere make our customers feel quite comfortable to shop with us.
The Locked Door chain of stores has prevailed through many economic changes over these 31 years and we are very grateful for the continued support of our customer base and the new customers that come in daily from Maryland, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Virginia.
So from myself and the staff of The Locked Door Inc., we would like to sincerely thank you for your patronage!
Store locations, hours and contact information:
• 1227 National Highway, LaVale; Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; 240-362-0001
• Foxshire Plaza, 1423 Dual Highway, Hagerstown; Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; 800-561-7399
• 57 Meadow Lane Plaza, Martinsburg; Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, noon-5 p.m.; 304-350-8184.
