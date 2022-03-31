CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland plans to expand a program for patients with certain heart valve conditions.
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, is currently conducted at UPMC in Pittsburgh, and UPMC Western Maryland provides care and services before and after the procedure.
Hani Alkhatib, interventional cardiology director of the structural heart program at UPMC Western Maryland, recently discussed treatment options for patients that undergo heart valve repair.
“I just recently joined the UPMC Western Maryland family,” he said. Prior to that, Alkhatib completed training in areas including structural heart disease at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.
Interventional structural cardiology “is a field that has been expanding and evolving over the last 10 years,” he said of procedures that include a catheter-based approach inside the heart.
Alkhatib talked of severe aortic valve stenosis, or narrowing of the aortic valve, which is a mechanical problem.
“It is age-related and the most common type of it is calcific,” he said of conditions caused by a “wear and tear process,” which can result in chronic inflammatory changes, slow healing and calcium on the valve.
“As a result of having calcified valves, that means that the valve is not opening freely, that will result in a degree of stenosis or narrowing,” he said.
Diagnosis is mostly based on echocardiogram to determine the level of narrowing severity.
“Around 50% of the patients who are diagnosed survived to two years once diagnosed,” Alkhatib said.
“They don’t do well overall if we don’t intervene,” he said.
Severe aortic stenosis with symptoms happens in roughly 3.4% of patients age 75 and older, and annually in the U.S. is diagnosed about 250,000 times a year and results in 80,000 surgical aortic valve replacements, Alkhatib said.
“These numbers were taken from Medicare data at the very beginning when this procedure … started in 2011,” he said.
Usually, the first symptom of severe aortic stenosis is shortness of breath.
“That is a result of the elevated pressures and extra fluid building up in the lungs,” Alkhatib said and added the other symptoms can include lightheadedness.
“Unfortunately, we have not found any medication that either slows down the progression of this disease or resolves it,” Alkhatib said. “The only way to handle it is by putting a new valve in.”
Historically, treatment typically required open heart surgery, which can involve risks especially in older and frail people, he said.
TAVR involves a catheter with a valve mounted on a deflated balloon that is advanced into the body through a large artery and into the heart.
In patients with high surgical risk, TAVR, compared with standard therapy, provided improved survival and quality of life, less stroke, shorter hospitalization and fewer readmissions, yet higher pacemaker rates and para-valvular leaks.
“These were inoperable patients with a prohibitive risk for undergoing surgical replacement,” Alkhatib said. “When you compare that to not doing anything, we found that there was a very improved survival … and quality of life.”
TAVR outcomes in patients with low surgical risk remain under investigation.
“The durability of the valve becomes a very important question,” Alkhatib said. “This is information that is being updated on a yearly basis.”
For patients with severe aortic stenosis, UPMC Western Maryland offers evaluation, cardiac catheterization, trans-esophageal echo and follow-up care; while the TAVR procedure and CT scans are done at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
“We are working on growing this program here,” Alkhatib said.
