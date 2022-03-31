CUMBERLAND — University of Maryland Extension provides the community with the latest research-based information on agriculture, natural resources, home gardening, health and nutrition, 4-H youth development, and financial literacy.
The information is free and available to everyone. UME recognizes that when all Marylanders have access to the right information, all Marylanders benefit.
So how do we deliver? Every county in Maryland, including Allegany, Garrett and Washington, has an extension office. That is, an office that is an “extension” of our University of Maryland campus. In each of those offices, there is a University of Maryland team of educators tasked with staying up to date on the latest research and delivering that information to the community.
We deliver that information through on-site and virtual classrooms, private and group consultations, collaborations with local public and private schools, partnerships with community colleges and local universities, and any venue that will reach our customers. Our job is to connect our neighbors, families and friends with the information they need to achieve their goals.
University of Maryland Extension has been serving our communities in Western Maryland for over 100 years, and we are going stronger than ever. To learn more about our services, contact our Allegany office at 1 Commerce Drive, Cumberland, MD 21502 (301-724-3320), our Garrett office at 1916 Maryland Highway, Suite A, Mt. Lake Park, MD 21550 (301-334-6960), or visit our website at www.extension.umd.edu.
