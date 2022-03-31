CUMBERLAND — If someone were to walk up to you and ask, “Who is your doctor?” “Who is your pharmacist?” “Who is your dentist?” more than likely, you know this person and the name of their practice within seconds. These are all important members of the health care team that you have built over time. It is equally important that you also have identified and have developed a relationship with a physical therapist and physical therapy clinic as part of your health care team.
Your physical therapist should be someone you feel comfortable with, someone who cares about their health, someone who will answer your questions when you have them and someone who gets you back to life and back to doing the things you love quickly and safely. Make sure you get to know this person and clinic so when you do need their services you feel comfortable about the care you will receive and have quick access care, as early physical therapy following injury or illness has been proven to result in quicker resolution of problems and lower health care costs.
The skilled therapists at Progressive Physical Therapy welcome the opportunity to be part of your health care team. Our unique family-like atmosphere combined with the highly trained skills of our physical therapists creates an environment where healing is fun. Physical therapists are movement experts and highly trained in examination skills to accurately diagnose the cause of pain and/or functional limitations whether it be due to injury, illness or disease. Following a thorough assessment of your limitations your physical therapist develops a program of care to improve your ability to move, reduce or manage pain, restore function and prevent disability.
Progressive Physical Therapy & Rehabilitation Center is an outpatient physical therapy clinic that has been operating for over 33 years with offices in Cumberland and Romney as well as Keyser, West Virginia. We are therapist owned and operated, offering a wide spectrum of rehabilitation services, including general orthopedic physical therapy, spinal injuries, sport injuries (including concussion management), neurological care with a Parkinson’s disease specific program, balance and fall issues, vertigo and industrial injury rehabilitation, to name a few. At our Cumberland office, we also offer an Aquatics Program which unloads the body and promotes normal movement. Our Women’s Health Program addresses urinary incontinence, pelvic pain, pregnancy and post-partum issues as well as osteoporosis.
But regardless of your diagnosis or condition, if you are having pain or functional issues, get Progressive Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation Center on your health care team contact list. Physical therapists can improve quality of life through prescribed exercise, hands-on care and patient education. We help people achieve fitness goals, regain or maintain their independence and lead active lives.
Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives, so make sure you have a physical therapist in your phone list and Choose More Movement, Choose Better Health and Choose Progressive Physical Therapy. Visit www.progressive-pt.net.
