KEYSER, W.Va. — If you’re considering a career in health care, then look to West Virginia University Potomac State College in Keyser, where you can choose from a dozen two- and four-year options to start you on your academic journey.
Starting fall 2022, the college will offer a two-year associate of applied science degree in surgical technology.
The program will provide students with hands-on experience and conceptual knowledge of assisting surgeons during various surgical procedures.
Students obtain experience in the hospital setting throughout the course of the program. This degree prepares students to enter the workforce upon graduation as surgical technologists with skills that are in high demand.
Popular health care majors include:
• Biology — Currently, the college’s two-year associate of arts degree in biology is the most popular major for students desiring to enter medical school. However, as biotechnology and concern for the environment enter all facets of everyday life, individuals with a background in biology are in demand well beyond the traditional areas of medicine, public health, research and related fields. Students of biology are now finding opportunities in law, business, media and other areas.
• Exercise Physiology — The college’s two-year AA degree in exercise physiology has been the degree of choice for students planning to apply to a physical therapy program, and it is now becoming a common pathway for students planning to apply to medical schools, physician assistant programs and other graduate and professional schools. Upon completion of a BS degree in exercise physiology, graduates can begin careers as an exercise physiologist, a personal trainer, a wellness coordinator, a strength and conditioning coach, a clinical research assistant or other related jobs.
• Pre-Nursing (two paths) — Pre-nursing offers two paths: The associate of arts in pre-nursing (general studies) program prepares students to seek admission to an associate degree RN program.
The associate of arts in pre-BSN Nursing prepares students to apply specifically to the Bachelor of Science in nursing program offered by WVU’s School of Nursing (SON) on the Keyser, Beckley and Morgantown campuses.
• Bachelor of Science in Nursing — Students accepted for admission into the WVU SON Potomac State BSN program follow the same progression plan, student handbook, curriculum, policies and procedures as students on the Morgantown campus, but can complete all four years at Potomac State.
Students admitted to the nursing program have opportunities to learn in a smart classroom, practice skills and critical reasoning/action in state-of-the-science simulation labs and gain hands-on experience in many clinical facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes and community agencies.
Other versatile health care majors offered on the Potomac State College campus include: chemistry, health sciences, pre-dentistry, pre-biomedical lab diagnostics, pre-medicine, pre-occupational therapy, pre-pharmacy, pre-veterinary science.
To learn more about Potomac State College’s healthcare majors, visit potomacstatecollege.edu or contact Enrollment Services at 304-788-6820 or email: go2psc@mail.wvu.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.