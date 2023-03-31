CUMBERLAND — In October 2022, The PharmaCare Network celebrated 45 years of being the preferred pharmacy destination for many local residents.
Over the years the company has grown from a single pharmacy operation to now having seven PharmaCare/Medicine Shoppe retail pharmacy locations throughout Allegany and Mineral counties. In addition, PharmaCare institutional pharmacy serves nursing homes and assisted living facilities throughout Allegany, Garrett, Washington and Frederick counties.
In September of last year, PharmaCare of Frostburg’s staff welcomed their customers to a new free-standing pharmacy. The move to the new store was less than a mile up Route 36, next to Quality Inn. Customers were excited to have a convenient drive-thru window.
PharmaCare and its team of pharmacists, nurses and respiratory therapists continue to look for clinical services to offer their customers. Pharmacists provide preventative vaccines such as flu, pneumonia, shingles and tetanus in the stores. These vaccines and others are offered on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Medication therapy management consultations are also available to customers to support patient compliance and understanding of their medication regimen.
The home medical department works with customers whose goal is to regain independence through mobility aids and other necessary aids for daily living. In addition they offer products for diabetes care, skin and wound care, incontinence, plus braces and supports. Staff is also comprised of respiratory therapists who provide support and education for oxygen and CPAP patients.
Since the work of PharmaCare’s infusion nurses is mostly performed in the home of their patients, many people in the community are not aware of the convenience and ease of home infusion therapy. What started in the 1980s, continues to grow because of improved patient outcomes that are found with home I.V. therapy. It allows patients to go home from the hospital sooner and still receive personal care from a highly skilled infusion nurse. Infusion therapies include I.V. nutritionals, antibiotics, chemotherapies, and other I.V. medications prescribed for acute and chronic illnesses.
President John Balch and The PharmaCare Network show no signs of slowing down in 2023. Their commitment to their patients continues to be strong as ever, while taking the time to treat each customer like family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.