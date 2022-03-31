MEYERSDALE, Pa. — In Meyersdale, spring signifies the coming of the sweetest season in Somerset County as residents prepare to celebrate the 75th annual Pennsylvania Maple Festival.
This year’s festival will be held April 23-24 and April 27-May 1. Visitors to Festival Park on Meyers Avenue have the opportunity to take part in tapping a tree and see how sugar water is boiled down into maple syrup and enjoy some sweet maple treats.
Walk through historic Maple Manor, an authentic cobbler’s shop, country store, antique doctor’s office and fair exhibits, along with checking out all the arts and crafts, as well as food vendors. Children can enjoy a bounce house and face painting and the adults can experience axe throwing and our annual Sit & Sip Garden. There is also plenty of entertainment on the Festival Park outdoor stage including the Friday night concert with So Low on April 22 to kick off our 75th anniversary.
Across town, maple festival visitors can check out the quilt show, enjoy a performance of the “Legend of the Magic Water,” visit the antique tractor and farm machinery show, shop various craft vendor booths and enjoy the taste of pancakes and sausage served with pure Somerset County maple syrup.
You also won’t want to miss the Queen’s Coronation and Queen’s Ball on April 23, the Truck and Motorcycle Show on April 24, our annual Grand Feature Parade and Maple Run on April 30, the Antique and Street Rod Car Show and Horse Pull on May 1.
For more details on specific days and events, visit www.pamaplefestival.com or call the Festival Office at 814-634-0213.
