OAKLAND — Swanson Secrist of Timbrook Ford of Oakland participated in an intensive, four-day seminar for dealers in Dearborn, Michigan, sponsored by Ford Motor Co.
The seminar discussed ways to meet or exceed dealership/guest expectations and to be more completely satisfied every time they visit the dealership to shop, buy or lease a vehicle or to receive exceptional service.
Ford executive managers were involved with dealers throughout the seminar and a variety of programs that Ford provides to support dealership actions were highlighted.
“Attending this seminar gave me a great feeling about being part of the Ford Motor Co. family,” Secrist said. “It helped me better understand how closely the company and the dealers are connected in doing a good job for the people who drive the products we sell and service.”
Secrist is general manager of Timbrook Ford of Oakland and has operated the business since July 2021.
The session was conducted at Ford World Headquarters. Dealers visited a variety of facilities to discover the history and family legacy of the Ford Motor Co., including the Clara and Henry Ford Estate, Fair Lane.
