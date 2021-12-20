LAVALE — Park Place United Methodist Women have been busy for the holiday season with 375 Christmas cards sent to military personnel, a donation to the Union Rescue Mission for turkeys and two large boxes of gifts given to Burlington Children’s Home from the Christmas bazaar. Proceeds from the bazaar funded 20 donations to local charities.
Also, 357 items of cold weather gear were given to four elementary schools and the Union Rescue Mission; 17 afghans to The Commons, two bags of blankets and pillows to Jane’s Place; afghans to the Cancer Center; and an afghan to each of the shut-ins from church. Baby blankets, hats and afghans were taken to First Way Pregnancy Center. The items were made by women of the church and the Yarn Angels.
