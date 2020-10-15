CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has partnered with the Maryland Partnership for Prevention in a statewide initiative to promote and facilitate childhood and flu vaccination activities throughout the fall. The effort will support COVID-19 vaccination activity in preparation for when a vaccine becomes available.
“It has never been more important to take care of our health and our families by protecting ourselves against preventable disease,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We’re committed to investing in the outreach and logistics necessary to help ensure more Marylanders get vaccinated safely, swiftly and effectively.”
The $1.5 million project is a unique coordinated statewide effort to support all local health departments and federally qualified health centers with technology, staffing and logistical support through PrepMod, a new online resource that will be used to schedule clinics, track equipment needs and report vaccination activity. The effort includes communications, outreach and vaccination clinics in areas showing the most significant vaccination rate declines, made possible through a Pfizer Foundation grant.
MPP is the adult immunization coalition for Maryland and is the parent organization of the Maryland Childhood Immunization Partnership and regional immunization coalitions across the state. MDH has previously partnered with MPP to assist with school-based flu and back-to-school immunization clinics. MPP has also worked with a number of local health departments.
Marylanders can visit MD.MyIR.net to access official copies of their vaccination records and those of their family members.
Visit marylandvax.org to schedule an appointment with the health department’s vaccination clinic.
For the latest updates on COVID-19 in Maryland, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.
