Weather Alert

...EARLY SEASON HEAT THROUGH SUNDAY... Today is forecast to be the hottest day of the weekend, with many locations reaching the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100. Many locations will once again reach the 90s on Sunday. The abrupt beginning of hot temperatures early in the season after a relatively cool spring brings an increased risk of heat illnesses unless proper precautions are taken for those working or recreating outdoors. Since many outdoor events are planned this weekend in the region, be aware of the heat, and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside this weekend. Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Plan to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and seek shade from the sun. Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages.