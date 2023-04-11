CUMBERLAND — Plans for a state-of-the-art surveillance system have been well received by downtown business owners, Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said Tuesday.
The city received nearly $150,000 in grants to fund the comprehensive project, which will include 13 cameras, he said at a Cumberland City Council work session.
Miller and a contractor from ARK Systems, Inc., which is based in Columbia and has an office in Cumberland, recently visited downtown merchants to discuss the project.
"All 13 of them have been extremely responsive," he said and added that city officials are working with the business owners on agreements for installation of the cameras.
ARK will soon provide a presentation on the surveillance system to the city's police and information technology departments, Miller said.
The cameras will be equipped with sophisticated facial and license plate recognition capabilities, he said.
"Hopefully it helps deter crime," Miller said. "There's always going to be an eye in the sky."
The city also provided many downtown merchants Ring video doorbells, which were "warmly welcomed," he said.
Also at the session, Miller said two public lavatories will be constructed at the corner of Baltimore and Mechanic streets.
The new bathrooms will be helpful during downtown events, cater to bicyclists, and be visible from the nearby trail, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.