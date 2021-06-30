In this special episode, Alan and Callie remember the June 28, 2018, Annapolis Capital shooting with Communications Director Susan O’Brien, who worked for Mayor Gavin Buckley at the time and shares what that tragic day and the days that followed were like. Then, we talk about the broader state of the media, both locally and nationally with Lucy Dalglish, dean of the Phillip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

