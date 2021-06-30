In this special episode, Alan and Callie remember the June 28, 2018, Annapolis Capital shooting with Communications Director Susan O’Brien, who worked for Mayor Gavin Buckley at the time and shares what that tragic day and the days that followed were like. Then, we talk about the broader state of the media, both locally and nationally with Lucy Dalglish, dean of the Phillip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.
Podcast: Revenews from the Maryland Comptroller's Office
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
OAKLAND — Angela Lin Lucas, 63, of Oakland, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at her home. Angela's family will receive friends on Thursday, July 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, Oakland. Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Oakland, …
Most Popular
Articles
- Garrett County woman inspires others despite physical challenges
- Cumberland man arrested in alleged citywide crime spree
- Cumberland woman jailed on drug charges
- Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, Finzel resident Stephen Dunn dies at 82
- Cumberland man jailed on six arrest warrants
- Man stabbed at LaVale residence, woman arrested
- Cumberland man jailed on four warrants
- Small earthquake shakes Baltimore area
- Cumberland man charged in Bedford Street assault
- Kahl retires from county after 32 years of service
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.