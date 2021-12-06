It’s the most wonderful time of year! Holiday shopping season is upon us and that means the Comptroller’s annual push to support small, local businesses. Once again, several Maryland-based credit unions are offering special rewards and incentives to its members who buy local and we’re joined by Becky Smith of SECU to tell us more about the initiative, how credit unions differ from banks and how the pandemic has changed their approach.

