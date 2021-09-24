You can now find Views from the Press Box on Anchor.fm
In addition, Views from the Press Box is always available at times-news.com/podcasts
You can now find Views from the Press Box on Anchor.fm
In addition, Views from the Press Box is always available at times-news.com/podcasts
Vaughn Burnheimer is the Regional Digital Content Manager for The Tribune-Democrat and Cumberland Times-News. He can be reached at 814-532-5113 or at vburnheimer@tribdem.com.
Regional Digital Content Manager
Vaughn Burnheimer is the Regional Digital Content Manager for The Tribune-Democrat and Cumberland Times-News. He can be reached at 814-532-5113 or at vburnheimer@tribdem.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
WESTERNPORT — Janet Louise Martin of Westernport passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. There will be visitation at Boal Funeral Home, Westernport, Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be after visitation at Divine Mercy Parish St. Peter Catholi…
CUMBERLAND — Janet Elizabeth Harman, 81, passed Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. In accordance with her wishes, she will be cremated. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 10 a.m.
HYNDMAN, Pa. — Harvey Dale Ringler, 78, of Hyndman, passed Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. Born July 21, 1943, in Hyndman, he was a son of the late Henry and Pauline (Shroyer) Ringler. He is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Saraellen (Bruner) Ringler; brothers, Larry Lee Ringler, Henry Al…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.