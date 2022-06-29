BALTIMORE — The races for the Republican and Democratic nomination for Maryland governor are neck and neck, and many voters haven’t decided on a candidate, according to a new poll released Tuesday.
The Goucher College Poll was conducted from June 15 to 19. It surveyed 501 Maryland Democratic and 508 Maryland Republican voters and has a margin of sampling error of +/-4.4 percent. Voters were asked their opinions on the direction of the state, economic conditions, political figures and entities, key policy issues, the state of American democracy, elections and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Republican voters were asked about former President Donald J. Trump and the future of the GOP as well as their opinions on Gov. Larry Hogan’s rumored presidential run. Additionally, 403 Democratic and 414 Republican voters were identified as likely voters and asked for their candidate preferences in the upcoming statewide gubernatorial primary contests. The samples of 403 Democratic and 414 Republican likely voters has a margin of sampling error of +/-4.9 and 4.8 percent, respectively.
The poll was funded and co-sponsored by the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, The Baltimore Banner, and WYPR.
Download the complete results, including methodology and question design. To view archived polls, please visit www.goucher.edu/poll.
Democratic primary races
In a large field of nine candidates, Peter Franchot, Wes Moore and Tom Perez are in a three-way tie and the only candidates to earn double-digit support.
If the primary election for Maryland governor were held today, 16% say they will vote for Peter Franchot, 14% for Wes Moore and 14% for Tom Perez. Five percent of Democratic voters give their support to Doug Gansler, 4% to John King, 2% to Jon Baron and 2% to Ashwani Jain.
The plurality of Democratic likely voters (35%) are undecided. Sixty-three percent of Democratic voters who selected a candidate said they “could change their mind” and a third say they were set on their choice.
“Our poll was conducted one month out from the primary election,” says Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College. “The three frontrunners — Franchot, Moore and Perez — each have the campaign funds and endorsements to compete for the voters of a largely undecided and malleable Democratic primary electorate. Still, even with the investments of their significant resources, it’s unclear how much attention the average voter will pay to the mid-July primary.”
Republican primary races
As with the Democratic race, a large swath of Republican primary voters (44%) is undecided in their choice for governor, and nearly half (47%) say they could change their mind. If the primary election for Maryland governor were held today, 25% say they will vote for Dan Cox and 22% for Kelly Schulz.
Democratic voters were informed that Dan Cox was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Kelly Schulz was endorsed by Gov. Larry Hogan in the Republican primary and asked whether they’d consider voting for Cox or Schulz in the general election.
• 84% would not consider voting for Cox, 9% would consider.
• 49% would not consider voting for Schulz, 23% would consider, and 11% volunteered “it depends.”
“Given the political demographics of the state, Republican candidates must earn around a quarter of Democratic votes to win statewide office,” says Kromer. “Our polling suggests that the Republican primary race is competitive between Cox and Schulz, but that Schulz is in the best position to be competitive against the Democratic nominee in the general election.”
The 2020 election, Jan. 6 and democracy
Maryland Republican and Democratic voters see the 2020 general election and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, very differently.
Nearly all Democratic voters (89%) say that President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election “fair and square,” whereas 26% of Republicans think the same. Fifty-seven percent of Republican voters believe that Biden “won due to fraud.” There is no evidence that widespread voter fraud occurred during the 2020 election.
A majority of Republicans (57%) and 88% of Democrats say they are “somewhat” or “very” confident that the 2022 elections in Maryland will be conducted fairly and accurately.
Most Democrats (81%) and 17% of Republicans view the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as “an insurrection and an attack on democracy.” Sixty percent of Republicans believe the events of Jan. 6 were “wrong, but not an insurrection or attack on democracy,” and 15% say that “it was a legitimate protest.”
Republicans (81%) and Democrats (77%) both see democracy and the rule of law in the U.S. today as threatened rather than secure.
Direction of state and economic situation
Republican voters express more negative views than Democratic voters toward the direction of the state and the current and future economic situation in Maryland.
Republicans are also more likely than Democrats to indicate that recent price increases have caused themselves or their household “major” financial hardships.
• 36% of Democrats think the state is on the wrong track, compared to 63 percent of Republicans.
• 41% of Democrats held a mostly negative view of the current economic situation in Maryland, compared to 74% of Republicans.
• 33% of Democrats expect the Maryland economy to get worse over the next year, compared to 64% of Republicans.
• 29% of Democrats say the recent price increases have caused “major” financial hardships for themselves or their households, compared to 42% of Republicans.
Among Democratic voters
• Gov. Larry Hogan: 64% favorable, 29% unfavorable.
• Former President Donald Trump: 10% favorable, 88% unfavorable.
• President Joe Biden: 71% favorable, 26% unfavorable.
• Former President Barack Obama: 91% favorable, 8% unfavorable.
• The Republican Party: 10% favorable, 84% unfavorable.
• The Democratic Party: 74% favorable, 21% unfavorable.
Among Republican voters
• Gov. Larry Hogan: 67% favorable, 30% unfavorable.
• Former President Donald Trump: 78% favorable, 20% unfavorable.
• President Joe Biden: 9% favorable, 91% unfavorable.
• Former President Barack Obama: 22% favorable, 74% unfavorable.
• The Republican Party: 75% favorable, 21% unfavorable.
• The Democratic Party: 7% favorable, 91% unfavorable.
The future of the GOP and Gov. Larry Hogan
Republicans are evenly divided over where former President Donald Trump fits in the future of the GOP. Forty-eight percent think “the Republican Party should continue to be led by former President Donald Trump,” and 48% think either “Trump was a good president, but it’s time for new leadership” (35%), or “Trump was a bad president and it’s time to move on” (13%).
Republicans are mixed on whether they would support Gov. Larry Hogan’s rumored 2024 presidential bid. Thirty-nine percent of Republicans say they would consider voting for him, 11% say that “it depends,” and 45% would not consider voting for him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.